How the Use of QR Codes for Transportation Help Fasten Check in Processing?

—

With COVID-19 affecting our means of travel, how can the use of QR codes help fasten travel check-in processing?

Since the start of the pandemic, the world halted most of its physical operations that require physical interaction between people. Due to these circumstances, millions of people lose their jobs while others are forced to transfer their operations online.

As traveling is forbidden in the first 6 months of the community lockdown, the tourism and transport industry suffered a massive loss in terms of financing and employment. With 440 million international arrivals are canceled according to UNTWO, 460 billion dollars of export revenues from international tourism were lost.

But as the restrictions are slowly being lifted in some parts of the world, travel restrictions between these places are also lifted. As the threat of viral transmission is still at stake, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lays out a new travel protocol for people who are traveling domestically and internationally.

Transportation Terminals Cope up with the use of QR codes

With the new travel protocol being presented by the CDC, checking in to travel becomes complicated for travelers. Because of the complication it gives to travelers during these times, transport terminals are coping up with the travel hindrances with the use of QR codes.

As most mobile smartphones today can now scan QR codes with their built-in camera app, the convenience QR codes can give to transport companies, ports and travelers is seamless. Because of the convenience it gives, Japan, China, Singapore, and UAE are able to carefully monitor people who are entering their territory in a smart way.

How to fasten transportation check-in processing with QR codes

To fasten transportation check-in processing amidst the COVID-19 pandemic with QR codes, here are four easy ways on how to do them.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

1. Use QR codes to scan boarding tickets.

Since any means of physical contact is prohibited due to a global health crisis happening today, the use of digital boarding tickets are becoming a thing today and in the near future. And one way to fasten the transportation check-in process is by using QR codes. By scanning and viewing every passenger’s boarding ticket, airports and other transport terminals can ensure their passenger and staff’s safety when boarding towards their planned destination.

2. Embed online digital health registration forms.

You can use QR codes to embed online digital health registration forms. By letting your customers scan the QR code and fill up the health registration forms upon boarding and landing, the transportation check-in process can fasten up to 50%. With the use of an online QR code generator to create a health registration form QR code, travelers can seamlessly fill in the required details on their phones without the need for paper and pens, which can increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

3. Use a contact tracing tool

To fasten contact tracing measures during travel, the use of QR codes is encouraged. As the use of it can automate their contact tracing efforts without the need of risking their contact tracers’ lives in gathering data. Countries like Myanmar, Britain, UAE, China, and Singapore are incorporating the use of QR codes to fasten their contact tracing efforts with the travelers they welcome into their countries.

4. Use video QR codes to display a video on what to do when traveling during COVID 19 outbreak.

One way to strengthen the campaign in preventing the COVID-19 transmission, letting passengers view a video about it is highly recommended. As knowing the proper ways on how to prevent requires thorough demonstration, the use of a demonstration video helps visual retention to passengers. To fasten the distribution of the awareness video, you can let your customers scan a video QR code and learn how to prevent disease transmission.

Conclusion:

With travel current travel situation, keeping everyone’s health and safety when traveling is important. Because of that, the travel protocols are restructured to conform to the community health guidelines. With the use of QR codes and the help of a QR code generator with logo available online, airports and other travel terminals are able to enforce a safe and convenient travel itinerary for their passengers.

—

This content is brought to you by Shahbez Ahmed.

Photo provided by the author.