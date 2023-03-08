How This CEO Is Looking to Save Lives and Prevent Lung Cancer

—

Many business leaders of tech companies have claimed to develop technology that saves people’s lives. However, Ecosense Founder and CEO Insoo Park has a stronger claim than most. His company is working to solve a major health crisis that affects many families without them even knowing it: exposure to radon gas.

Park has over 25 years of experience in the tech industry, having been an integral part of three very successful Silicon Valley startups. In 2019, Park founded Ecosense to provide hardware and software solutions based on patented sensor technology that would empower consumers to lead a healthy lifestyle free from the life-threatening dangers posed by radon gas. The combination of Park’s technological background and his passion for helping people live safer lives allowed Ecosense to become a pioneer in at-home radon tracking devices.

The dangers of radon gas exposure

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), radon is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers and the second leading cause overall behind only smoking . The cancer risk of exposure to 4.0 pCi/L of radon gas is so significant that it is equivalent to having 400 chest X-rays yearly or smoking 8 cigarettes daily . As such, radon exposure is a prevalent and substantial health risk to homeowners, and solutions such as those offered by Park’s company are working to save lives.

Part of what makes radon gas such a dangerous threat to homeowners’ health is that it is undetectable by the human senses. “Radon has no odor or color, meaning that the only way for homeowners to gauge their radon exposure is through testing,” Park explains. “However, a single test alone is not enough to provide an accurate picture of the hazard radon poses to a homeowner’s health.”

Radon becomes a significant health hazard when it accumulates in levels above the EPA’s action level of 4.0 pCi/L in homes by constantly entering through cracks in the foundation and getting trapped indoors. Still, the rate at which radon enters homes can be affected dramatically by seasonal factors such as weather and atmospheric pressure. That is why continuously monitoring radon over a period of weeks or months is necessary to understand your family’s exposure to this airborne radiation.

Radon causes lung cancer when the radioactive particles produced as its decays are inhaled, releasing alpha energy directly into the lungs. Over time, this can cause significant damage to the lungs, which is what leads to the formation of lung cancer. Ultimately, estimates state that around 14% of all lung cancer cases are attributable to radon , meaning protecting against radon gas exposure should be a primary concern for homeowners.

Saving lives with radon testing devices

Thankfully, businesses such as Ecosense are paving the way for consumers to have better, more affordable access to essential radon monitoring technology. Ecosense has transformed the industry by providing professional-level tools to everyday consumers. As a result, home and business owners are now able to constantly track indoor radon levels with sensors superior to those commonly used by radon professionals performing short-term tests.

Ecosense monitors are distinguished by their patented ion chamber technology that has been independently validated by reputable organizations, such as the University of Michigan’s Department of Nuclear Engineering and Radiological Science and the Kansas State University Radon Chamber. This proprietary technology allows Ecosense to create devices that give consumers accurate, trustworthy, fast, and real-time results to consumers.

Ecosense’s newest product is the EcoBlu , a small, powerful monitor boasting the company’s most advanced sensor technology and a plug-and-play setup. “With the EcoBlu, consumers are able to get their first test result in minutes, not days,” Park asserts. “And this device also provides daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly average readings to users, giving them the peace of mind that their families are safe from the dangerous effects of radon exposure.”

Insoo Park and his company, Ecosense, are leading the charge in making the most advanced radon testing technology available to consumers on a wider scale. In doing so, they are saving lives by helping protect consumers from one of the leading causes of lung cancer that they would not be able to detect so efficiently without these revolutionary devices. “We hope that the unmatched performance of our radon tracking solutions will allow homeowners to live their lives free of worry from the dangers of radon exposure,” says Park.

