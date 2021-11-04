How To Build a Successful Start-up Without Venture Capital Funding

—

Venture capital (VC) funding is often viewed as a sensible solution for start-up businesses looking to get themselves off the ground.

Global venture funding rose by more than four percent to more than $300 billion in 2020, highlighting how prevalent the practice has become.

VC can be a great option for companies who are looking to grow quickly, although there are often heavy costs attached to heading down this route.

In simple terms, investors provide start-ups with useful business advice, industry connections, and help with marketing in return for equity in the business.

Anyone thinking that those individuals do this out of the goodness of their own heart is likely to be disappointed – every VC investor wants a significant return on their outlay.

It is not unheard of for venture capitalists to demand half of the equity in a start-up, which is a huge amount to give away if you have a solid business idea.

While this type of funding clearly remains a popular route for many start-ups, there are plenty of other ways to build a successful start-up without VC backing.

We take a closer look at some of the best options.

Angel investors

While there are a few similarities between angel investors and venture capitalists, there are also some differences that are well worth noting.

Angels are individuals who invest their own money, thus meaning that they are taking a much greater risk than venture capitalists.

To be an accredited angel a person must have a net worth of over $1 million, excluding the value of their home, or an annual income of more than $200,000 for the past two years.

Angel investors tend to be more willing to finance businesses that are truly in their infancy, and will provide the same knowledge and support as venture capitalists.

While an angel will still take a portion of a start-up as equity for their investment, the percentage will often be significantly less than heading down the VC route.

Crowdfunding

Online crowdfunding has become increasingly popular in the past few years, with many start-ups becoming successful after raising money this way.

Crowdfunding comes in many forms, although there are four which are the most prevalent – donation-based, rewards-based, equity crowdfunding and debt crowdfunding.

Of those, rewards-based crowdfunding is arguably the one that is utilized most by start-ups on platforms such as Kickstarter and Indiegogo.

This method requires individuals to give money to a crowdfunding campaign in return for incentives such as pre-orders of the product or service.

While the platforms take a small percentage of the amount raised, this can be an excellent way to keep full control of your start-up business.

Incubating and accelerating

The terms ‘incubator’ and ‘accelerator’ have similar meanings for start-ups, but the two concepts have some tremendously important differences.

While incubators rarely provide funding, they offer other valuable support such as connections, networking, mentorship, events and education.

They are often run by economic development programs, foundations and universities, and are hugely useful for younger entrepreneurs.

Accelerators provide similar type of support to incubators, but also offer pre-seed or seed investment in exchange for up to 10% equity in your start-up.

In both cases, building a start-up using these methods will allow you to keep greater control of the business as opposed to using venture capital funding.

Bootstrapping

Bootstrapping could be argued to be the riskiest route to take with a start-up, but it is also undoubtedly the most rewarding if done correctly.

As per entrepreneur Ahmed Bilal, bootstrapping is the antidote for those not enamored with the cult-like following that venture capital attracts.

“What’s stopping you from building your business?” he said. “Of course there are risks, but most of them can be mitigated.

“Ultimately if you haven’t started your business, it’s usually not because of a lack of funding. Almost all business ideas can be implemented with little or no capital to start with, and you can scale from there.”

Bootstrapping requires entrepreneurs to launch a company with little capital and use the early operating revenues to move the company forward.

In some cases, a bootstrapped firm may take pre-orders for its goods or services and use the funds it generates to actually deliver those orders.

Bootstrapped start-ups often link up with social media influencers, thus giving them access to a captive audience they can leverage to their advantage.

While the business may struggle for cash flow during its early stages, the long-term rewards of bootstrapping can be extremely lucrative.

Pitch Competitions

If you are the type of entrepreneur who is comfortable speaking in front of other business people, pitch competitions will be right up your street.

The events provide a platform for start-ups to showcase themselves, with many offering no-strings-attached funding to the winning businesses.

Pitch competitions are also a great place to network, allowing start-ups to build valuable connections they can tap into further down the line.

Even if your start-up doesn’t win the competition, your business may come to the attention of investors who attend the events.

Many of these events also receive extensive media coverage, which is effectively free marketing and advertising for the start-ups that take part.

