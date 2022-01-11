How to Cultivate a Positive Company Culture in 2022

—

For your company to become one of the most highly lauded and respected enterprises in your industry, you need to ensure that you have cultivated a positive company culture so the choir of compliments can begin chiming in from within the company itself.

Otherwise, how will you be able to recruit top-of-the-line talent if Google searches are overflowing with negative remarks about how much of a nightmare it is to be employed by you?

Unsatisfied workers can quickly spill over into unsatisfied customers who feel the tension and hostility from the customer service staff, seemingly one minute away from putting in their two-week notices and quitting.

With numerous ways for people to communicate online, from videos and blog posts to social media messages and emails, no company wants the drama associated with employees going rogue and publicly criticizing their employer.

Your company culture is made up of the collection of attitudes, etiquette, values, and beliefs demonstrated and upheld by your organization.

These elements get reflected in the way customers and employees are treated and become a deciding factor when experienced candidates consider whether or not they want to bother being hired by you.

Boosting your work culture positively is highly important to root out the toxic behaviors that can snowball into a giant problem that management may have never seen rolling in to crush the company’s reputation.

Here are core ways to cultivate a positive work environment in 2022 that align with the company culture that is desired and intended.

Set and promote goals

Start your process of creating a positive work culture by laying out the core values that your company expects of all of its employees who represent the brand.

Think of these values as the inspirational foundation that your company stands on, which guides the decisions made and what customers will expect from doing business with your organization.

Take the necessary time to ensure culture-positive that every level of staff, from upper management to front-line workers, is appropriately aligned with these principles and long-term goals.

Outline the departmental objectives of each team, so employees have tangible results to work toward that also leaves room for collaboration and productive feedback and communication to occur internally.

In addition to departmental goals, make sure every employee is clear on what the organization’s long-term objectives are to motivate employees beyond their individual quotas so everyone is on the same page about the company’s overall mission—so the company can stay in business.

Diversity, inclusivity, and respect matter

Promoting diversity and inclusivity and respecting your employees is paramount to creating a company culture that can hold itself together and evolve.

Make workers from all walks of life feel supported and celebrated, not ignored or shunned. Get on board with any self-identifying language that individual workers may be sensitive to.

Collaborate with the human resource department to make diversity a fundamental part of your recruitment strategy.

Make sure that employees know their rights and that those rights get protected and respected at the workplace. Put in effect a zero-tolerance policy for company culture destroyers like sexual harassment and discrimination.

Every worker, regardless of their skin color, religion, gender, or sexual orientation, should feel empowered and believe that there is a seat at the collective table with the whole company family for them.

Recognize and accept feedback

Employee recognition programs that reward employees for achieving exceptional results can motivate them in a real way to keep reaching for these company ideals and expectations.

If you are afraid of employee feedback and label it with the awful stigma of ‘complaining,’ there will be no incentive for employees to share insights on how to make their work environment better for everyone.

Flexibility and transparency

Have enough flexibility to make employees not be constantly fearful of losing their jobs if they ever have to call in sick or take care of an unexpected emergency.

Look for strategies to make employees feel supported by their employer instead of afraid to communicate. Earn the respect of your employees by implementing an element of flexibility to their work schedules.

Be as transparent as you possibly can between department heads, management, and team members. Create a positive work culture where employees feel listened to and properly informed with team meetings, newsletters, and company-wide announcements.

Warm and welcoming

Why make work more stressful than it has to be by not incorporating some humor or lighthearted communication to bring a smile to the faces of employees? Make the entire staff feel like the humans that they are and not programmed robots.

Find ways to make it fun for everyone to come to work, obviously without compromising productivity.

Establish planned opportunities for employees to have social events and chances to get to know each other better inside the job and outside of work.

Don’t treat the employee’s lunch break as 30 minutes of working while chewing sandwiches. Truly honor their lunch breaks and don’t expect people to work through their scheduled downtime. Factor in much-needed breaks as a cost of doing business that allows each person to recharge their energy levels.

Growth opportunities

Make sure that there are learning opportunities that not only keep employees upgraded in their skill levels but can also upgrade their abilities to make them eligible for future job promotions.

Building up talent internally is a key factor in keeping the company culture positive and exciting.

Find out if there are passions that employees currently have that they may be capable of pursuing inside the company.

Encourage the exchange of information between colleagues, which can improve employee camaraderie.

Work culture is not only guided by employees in the workplace, but it also guides customers to decide whether they want to do business with you.

Creating a positive work culture where everyone feels valued, welcomed, and respected is vital to an organization’s success. Be sure to take your employee and customer feedback into account to cultivate a great experience for everyone on all sides.

