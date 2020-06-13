How to Harness the Power of LinkedIn Sales Navigator

—

If you’re in sales, you’re looking for leads. Prospecting potential leads forms the basis of all sales activities – and finding new ways to do so efficiently is like striking gold.

Enter LinkedIn’s Sales Navigator.

This tool allows you to prospect leads by harnessing the platform’s network of over 690 million users. Used right, it yields highly actionable sales insights, and specific leads corresponding to a persona you create through searches.

But what is Sales Navigator exactly, how does it work, and how can you best harness its power to boost your business?

What is LinkedIn’s Sales Navigator?

Launched by LinkedIn back in 2014, Sales Navigator is a sales management tool that allows sales representatives to tap into LinkedIn’s network, find leads, and land better deals.

As the standard social platform for professional and business networks, LinkedIn offers massive sales potential and a goldmine of information on potential leads.

As LinkedIn users know, there are both free and paid versions of the platform. There are subscriptions for professionals, recruiters, and job seekers, which offer higher-level tools and a wider reach.

Sales Navigator does precisely that for sales representatives.

And its capabilities go far beyond anything available on LinkedIn’s free version. Keep reading to find out how to unlock Sales Navigator’s full potential with its top features.

Top Sales Navigator features

These are Sales Navigator’s key features to help you track down and contact just the right leads for your sales pipeline.

Use Advanced Searches

Sales Navigator’s advanced search lets you formulate a highly specific profile for leads, using information such as location, job title, seniority level, company headcount past companies, and job description.

It’s also possible to use keywords for even more specific results, and to combine queries with AND, OR, and NOT.

Save Leads and Stay Up To Date

After saving leads in Sales Navigator, you can easily check back in periodically. The tool will also notify you of changes – for example, if a lead changes jobs.

That way, you can touch base with an existing lead to access a new company. Even someone who declined your services in their last position might be amenable in their new one.

Save and Revisit Searches

Just like you can save leads, you can also save searches. Re-running the same searches from time to time can yield insights into the dynamics among leads in your chosen industry, and unlock new prospects.

Using the exact same parameters saves you time and lets you compare results.

Gain Actionable Insights into Profile Views

Sales Navigator is primarily an outbound marketing tool. However, it also allows users to see who has recently viewed their profile. This information is invaluable in terms of inbound marketing. Those viewing your profile are already interested in your services or those of your company. That makes them excellent prospects.

Reach out with InMail

Usually, LinkedIn only lets you message people already in your network. InMail changes this. With this Sales Navigator feature, reps can contact fresh leads regardless of connection. This is invaluable for building relationships outside your network.

Integrate CRMs for synergy

Integrations with popular CRM systems such as Salesforce or HubSpot are available on Sales Navigator’s higher tiers. This is a massive plus since it allows you to collect all information on contacts in one place, perform advanced analytics, and streamline your sales pipeline.

Harness TeamLink for warm introductions

TeamLink lets sales reps see their entire team’s connections. They can, for instance, find someone with a first-degree relationship to a lead in the pipeline. By asking those team members for a warm introduction to the prospect, they can boost their chances of success.

How much does LinkedIn’s Sales Navigator cost?

Sales Navigator has three tiers: Professional, Team, and Enterprise.

A Professional license gives a single sales rep most of Sales Navigator’s features, 20 InMail messages per month, and 1,500 saved leads. A license runs to $79.99 monthly or $779.88 annually.

If you have 2-9 sales reps prospecting leads, the Team plan might be for you. A license is $134.99 monthly or $1,240.00 annually and includes 30 InMails monthly and 5,000 saved leads. It adds CRM integrations, TeamLink, organic marketing alerts, and a dedicated relationship manager.

The Enterprise plan is custom-priced. It offers 50 InMails per month, 10,000 saved leads, all Team plan features, and adds company network warm introductions, more CRM features, data validation, and analytics integrations.

Final Thoughts

LinkedIn’s Sales Navigator offers sales reps access to a massive wealth of information on the platform’s over 690 million users.

It’s not the cheapest B2B tool out there, but the high-quality leads you’ll find make it worth it. LinkedIn does offer a free trial of the Professional Plan, and demos of the higher tiers. See for yourself what Sales Navigator’s full potential can do for your sales pipeline.

—

This content is brought to you by Anees Saddique.

Photo: Shutterstock