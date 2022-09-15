How to Maintain Balance and Mental Health in Your Business

—

Owning and operating a small business can be a stressful occupation. There is much responsibility that is on your shoulders, and the workload can be heavy. Both in times of success and in times of struggle the owner can have a larger than usual amount of work and stress. It is important for the success of the business to maintain mental health and establish boundaries and margins in your life. Most importantly, it is important for your family’s future and for your personal health.

Outsourcing

One of the best ways for busy business owners to be less stressed is to outsource some of the work. This can take the form of hiring employees, but in many cases, the business is not ready for that step. How can you outsource when you cannot afford to hire employees, or do not yet have consistent work? Hiring online services for your business can ease the pressure on you and support your business until you need a more permanent employee. An after-hours answering service can free up your evenings and give you margin in your life.

Also, consider hiring freelance talent for some of your business’s tasks. Freelance services are often cheaper and are done by professionals who are also business owners, like you. A freelance designer can provide you with brochures, a website, a logo, and other items for your business. A freelance marketing manager can handle your online marketing and social media, and will more than pay back the expense of hiring them.

Virtual Assistants

A virtual assistant is one way of outsourcing, but this goes beyond business tasks. Personal assistants can be a help in all aspects of your life. A virtual assistant can ease stress in your personal life as well as support you in your business tasks. Consider what tasks in your life are nagging on you, are consistently put off, or forget. These are the things you can ask an assistant to do.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Of course, a virtual assistant can’t visit your house or business and perform physical tasks for you, but they may be able to do more than you initially thought. Some of the things people use their assistants for include scheduling doctor and dentist appointments, buying and shipping birthday presents online, and doing online research for your business.

Intentional Time Away

During times of stress and heavy workload, it is tempting to work more and leave your personal time for later. However, these are the periods when you should be more intentional about taking time away. When you are stressed and overworked, you cannot perform at your best. You must schedule time away and during that time, try not to discuss or think about work problems. Your brain needs a break from the constant pressure and after a break, you will much more prepared to face your business with renewed creativity, clarity, and energy.

This time away can take the form of a vacation, a day trip, a weekend away, or simply a few hours for a break. If you need a vacation, take one. Your business should be set up in a way that it can survive a few days without you. If it cannot, plan a vacation in a few months, and give yourself something to look forward to. In the meantime, plan a day trip to a nearby relaxing location or an evening out with your significant other or friends. Try to get away at least once a month, even if it’s only for a few hours or on a Saturday afternoon. Sometimes you have to actually remove yourself from the area to relax and refresh.

Follow a Work Schedule

One of the best ways to keep a work-life balance and protect your mental health is by creating a work schedule. While traditionally employed people are given set hours to work, the self-employed can be tempted to work in any and all hours, and their home and personal life suffer. Sit down and plan out your work schedule with your significant other if possible. Decide how many hours you will work, and when those hours will be. Make a commitment to stick to the schedule as much as possible and avoid allowing work to trespass into your personal time.

When you do need to work during personal time, such as evening meetings or business dinners, try to make up for it by taking personal time later. Another option is to have one night a week set aside for such events, so that it never spreads into the rest of the week. Perhaps set aside every Tuesday as a late day. Arrive at work late and leave time in the evening for events and tasks that need to be scheduled outside of regular hours.

Keep Work in One Place

Having a physical location for your work, whether it’s a home office or a different building, can help you keep a work-life balance. If you work from home, even part of the time, have a designated location to store your work items and to do the work. That doesn’t mean you can’t work from the couch if you want. It means when you do need to have a designated, quiet area for work, it will be available.

—

This content is brought to you by Jessica Lombardy.

iStockPhoto