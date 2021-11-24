How to Make Your Website’s SEO Work for You

—

Are you the master of your SEO? Since you’re reading this article, you’re probably not. You’re here because you want to learn more about what SEO is, why it is important, and how you can benefit.

First, let’s talk about what SEO actually is. Then, we’ll outline five simple steps you can take to improve your website’s search traffic.

What Is SEO?

The term “SEO” is an acronym for “search engine optimization.” In other words, SEO is the process by which you optimize where your website appears in search engine results. Good SEO means your site appears near the top in Google searches.

You might think of SEO as your webpage’s resume for Google. When you hand in a resume, the hiring manager (or a software program) looks at your resume to see if you’ve got what it takes to do the job. In a similar way, Google and other search engines look at each web page to see if they’ve got what it takes to answer a searcher’s query.

1. Use Keywords

When you enter a search on Google, you are writing keywords. To answer your query, Google looks for high-quality web pages that also feature those keywords.

When writing content for your website, think of what terms you would use to try and find this information. Think of both single words (short-tail keywords) and longer phrases (long-tail keywords). Use potential keywords in the body text, titles, and headings.

What keywords will work best? You can use the Semrush Keyword Magic Tool to discover variations of your keyword and how many people are actually searching for that keyword.

2. Post Often

Old, stagnant websites don’t rank well on search engines. If it’s been weeks or months since your website was updated, Google might assume it’s abandoned.

The remedy to this is to post regularly. If you can post every day, that’s great. If not, that’s okay, too. Determine a realistic posting schedule that works for you, and stick to it. Try to add new content to your website at least once a week.

You can use online tools like Canva or Buffer to schedule related social media promotions. Set it and forget it!

3. Create Quality Content

Quality content is the best way to rank well. It will naturally contain keywords, and people will want to read it. But what qualifies as quality content?

First, don’t copy content from other sources. Not only is that an infringement on the content creator’s rights, but it will actually hurt rather than help your search ranking.

Second, write evergreen content when possible. This is content that will still be informative next week, next month, or next year.

Third, write in a conversational and informative style. Your article should be accurate, easy to read, and cover the information your readers are actually looking for. Don’t stuff the content with irrelevant keywords – it may get you a few clicks, but it won’t win legitimate traffic.

4. Label Your Images

Every image on your website has alternate text – a description of the image that displays if the image itself does not. Label your images accurately and include the target keyword in the alternate text.

5. Earn Backlinks

Google likes it when other websites link to yours. These backlinks give your website legitimacy. These sites already have traffic of their own, and some of their readers will click the link back to your site.

Some backlinks will happen naturally, as other websites will link to your quality content. But you can also cultivate backlinks by publishing guest articles on other sites.

For example, you might arrange to publish an article on a site like Small Business Bonfire, or any other niche website related to your business. In your article, you naturally include a backlink to your own website.

What About Paid Ads?

Sometimes, one or more “Sponsored” websites will rank first, at the top of your search engine results. These are paid ads. Companies bid on the right to claim that top-of-the-page real estate.

Paid ads are great for driving traffic to your website. They are not a substitute for organic leads from good SEO, however. Consider using paid ads to complement your SEO game, not replace it.

In Conclusion

Search engine optimization is a powerful tool that you can use to drive more viewers to your website, ultimately increasing your business. SEO may seem complicated at first, but completing the above steps can help your website rank higher every time.

—

This content is brought to you by Tina Morris.

Shutterstock