How To Manage Your Business Mobile Phones Across the Company

Managing multiple phones across a business is a challenging but essential task.

Having business mobile phones is a great way to adapt to the hybrid working world.

They mean employees can still get work done on the go and keep up to date with important changes in the company.

However, you need to know employees are using them properly, especially from a security perspective.

Are they putting important company data or information at risk?

Are they doing what they can to protect confidential emails?

Are employees downloading apps onto their phones that could be compromising security?

Even just managing the number of mobile phones in your business and knowing who has what equipment can be difficult to manage when you get to a certain size.

You can educate your employees about staying safe online, and why it’s important to change passwords regularly, but this only goes so far.

One of the most effective ways to manage business phones is by using a mobile device management software.

What is mobile device management?

Mobile device management (MDM) is software that allows you to monitor and manage employees’ business phones.

It includes content management, ensuring secure access to websites and programmes, and the management of applications that have been downloaded.

This is useful if someone were to lose their phone or it was stolen as you can remotely wipe the device’s data before anyone got access to it.

MDM works by having an endpoint software installed on the mobile phone and a remote server in the form of an online cloud.

This way the employee has the MDM software downloaded and IT administrators can remotely adjust the settings.

If anyone tries to download something they shouldn’t or tries to break security measures, you’ll know.

Why should you manage your business mobile phones?

The main reason companies choose to manage their business mobile phones is to protect their data and to keep track of hardware within the company.

A lot of sensitive data is often stored on mobile phones, or on the internal systems, employees use their phones to access when working remotely.

This could be personal and client information.

Losing the information or allowing unauthorized access to it could lead to large fines and a serious hit to your company’s reputation.

Having an MDM strategy in place can protect you and your information from hackers, as well as preventing your reputation from any damage.

Giving employees the option to work from their phone when they’re out of the office provides flexibility and an improved workflow.

An MDM is much more convenient than having one specialist that people have to go to when they have an issue with their business mobile phone.

It can also make workers more productive, as they’re less likely to use things like social media apps during working hours.

Possible risks with having mobile device management

Not all companies can afford to have a full IT team to monitor the software regularly.

With an MDM, it’s best to have someone who can keep an eye on it often and make sure everything’s up to date.

Setting up a management plan isn’t as easy as you may think.

It requires the knowledge and expertise of an IT professional to be able to create a plan that covers everything you need to make sure you’re complying with legal data requirements.

If someone is in charge of monitoring business devices, but doesn’t have much experience, it could lead to using unsafe internet connections and even having unsecured accounts.

This is why it’s always best to outsource your mobile device management to a company that has the resources to handle it properly.

How to get the most out of your mobile device management

Having a system in place like an MDM for your business can be really useful when you’re managing a high number of devices.

It protects any information shared within the company and between clients, as well as protecting devices from hackers and potential viruses.

By checking over your plan regularly, you’ll be sure that all devices within the company are protected and safe to use for business use.

Don’t just set up a management plan and leave it be.

Use it to monitor employees’ data and app usage to make sure they’re following guidelines you put in place and are using the business mobile phone for what it’s intended for.

Monitoring your business phones is a business-critical function

For many businesses, the use of business phones is just something they offer to employees with no consideration for how those phones will be managed.

While you might trust your employees to only use their business phones for business purposes (unless you’re allowing them to use their phone for personal use) there’s no guarantee your employee will follow the guidelines all the time.

This means you need something in place to be able to monitor the usage of devices to ensure they’re being used properly, but that they’re also not posing a risk to your company.

Whether you simply want to manage devices and how they’re distributed in your company, or you want a complete mobile management and security solution that protects your devices and sensitive information, mobile device management can be a great cost-effective tool for your company.

