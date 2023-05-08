How to Market Your Family Business Online: 10 Tips for Start-Ups and Working Dads

—

The family business has always been in the limelight among professionals and working dads. It helps them to generate some extra income for the family and to build their future financial planning. If you are a working dad or planning for a startup, you might face various challenges in generating income and making it profitable.

As you know, marketing is the backbone of the business; no business can survive without it. Nowadays, online marketing has become a new emerging trend. The right online marketing strategy can make your business a successful and profitable entity overnight and, if not used properly, can also ruin your reputation. So here I interviewed some marketing pros and entrepreneurs worldwide, and they share their best insights about marketing your family business online.

Justin Herring, Owner at YEAH! Local

Understanding your target audience

The first step in marketing your family business online is understanding your target audience. Who are they? What are their pain points? What motivates them to make a purchase? By understanding the needs and wants of your target audience, you can create content that speaks directly to them and resonates with them on a deeper level.

To get started, you can conduct market research to gather information about your target audience. This can include surveys, focus groups, and social media listening. Additionally, you can use Google Analytics to gain insights into your website visitors, such as their age, gender, location, and interests. By using these tools, you can create buyer personas that represent your ideal customers and tailor your marketing efforts accordingly.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Once you have a clear understanding of your target audience, you can create content that speaks directly to them. This may include blog posts, social media posts, videos, and infographics. By creating content that addresses their pain points and offers solutions, you can establish your family business as an authority in your industry and build trust with your audience.

Graham Grieve, SEO Consultant at A1 SEO

Building a strong online presence

Building a strong online presence has become crucial for family businesses looking to succeed in today’s digital world. This can include creating a website, social media profiles, and business listings on directories such as Google My Business and Yelp.

Your website should be visually appealing, easy to navigate, and optimized for search engines. It should also include clear calls to action that encourage visitors to take a desired action, such as making a purchase or filling out a contact form. Moreover, your website should be mobile-friendly, as more and more consumers are using their mobile devices to browse the internet.

Social media profiles are another important component of your online presence. By creating profiles on platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, you can reach a wider audience and engage with your customers on a personal level. It’s important to post regularly and respond to comments and messages in a timely manner to build trust and establish a strong relationship with your audience.

Michael Batalha, Founder and CEO at Emercury

Use email marketing for family businesses

Email marketing is the best way to reach your target audience and drive meaningful engagement with your brand. This can be done by building an email list of subscribers who have opted in to receive communications from you. You can send targeted messages that speak directly to their needs and interests.

To get started with email marketing, it’s important to choose an email marketing platform that meets your needs and budget. Some popular options include Emercury, Constant Contact, and Campaign Monitor.

Once you’ve chosen your email provider, you can start building your email list by offering incentives such as exclusive content or discounts to those who sign up. You can then create targeted email campaigns that speak directly to your subscribers and offer value to them.

James Lee, Founder at Monetized Future

Content marketing is the best option

Content marketing is an important aspect of marketing your family business online. By creating high-quality, relevant content that speaks directly to the needs and interests of your target audience, you can establish your family business brand in your industry and build trust with your audience.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

While starting content marketing, it’s important to create a content strategy that aligns with your business goals and target audience. This can include creating blog posts, videos, infographics, and other types of content that address your audience’s pain points and offer solutions.

Additionally, you can repurpose your content across multiple channels, such as social media and email marketing, to reach a wider audience and drive meaningful engagement with your brand.

Moreover, it’s important to measure the performance of your content and adapt your strategy accordingly. This can include tracking metrics such as pageviews, time on site, and social shares.

Alexus Renee, CEO of CelebrityMyxer

Collaborate with online influencers

Nowadays, influencer marketing has become a crucial digital strategy for promoting business online. As digital space is crowded and audiences are scattered across various platforms, gaining their trust for a new business is a big challange. So here, influencers play a significant role in introducing you to their audience.

Influencers are people who have a significant following on social media, which can include bloggers, YouTubers, and Instagrammers. By partnering with influencers who align with your brand’s values and target audience, you can leverage their influence to reach a wider audience and increase your brand awareness.

When collaborating with influencers, it’s important to establish clear goals and expectations. First determine what you want to achieve through the partnership: to increase sales, drive website traffic, or boost social media engagement. Then set a budget and negotiate compensation with the influencer, whether it’s through paid or free products or services.

Once you’ve found the right influencer , work with them to create content that aligns with your brand’s messaging and goals. This can include sponsored blog posts, social media posts, and videos. Make sure the content is authentic and engaging and that it provides value to the influencer’s audience. This will increase the chances of the content being shared and reaching a wider audience.

Derek Bruce, Managing Director at Skills Training Group

Educate your audiences

If you want to grow your business, one of the most important things you can do is to educate your audience. This means creating content that provides value to your customers and helps them understand your products or services better. By educating your audience, you can build trust and credibility, establish yourself as an expert in your field, and ultimately drive more sales.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

There are many different ways to educate your audience. One of the most effective ways is through content marketing. This involves creating blog posts, videos, infographics, and other types of content that provide useful information to your audience. By sharing your knowledge and expertise, you can help your audience solve problems and make better-informed decisions. This can ultimately lead to more sales and a stronger relationship with your customers.

Another way to educate your audience is through webinars and workshops. These events allow you to dive deeper into a particular topic and provide more in-depth information to your audience. They also offer an opportunity for you to interact directly with your customers and answer their questions. This can be a great way to build relationships and establish yourself as a trusted advisor in your industry.

Finally, don’t forget about social media. This is a great way to share educational content with your audience and engage with them on a regular basis. By sharing tips, resources, and other helpful information, you can build a loyal following and drive more traffic to your website.

Sarah Jeffries, Director at New Castle First Aid Courses

Make educational videos of your products

Nowadays, promoting your family business online has become more important than ever. One effective way to do so is by creating educational videos of your products. These videos can be a powerful tool for showcasing your products and educating potential customers on their features and benefits. By creating educational videos, you can provide valuable information to your audience that they may not have been able to find elsewhere. This helps establish your family business as an authority in your industry, which leads to increased trust and credibility with your audience.

To make educational videos of your products, starting with a clear plan is important. You’ll need to determine the key features and benefits of your products that you want to showcase and then create a script that effectively communicates this information to your audience. You’ll also need to determine the best way to visually showcase your products, whether through product demos, animations, or other methods.

After you’ve created your videos, it’s time to promote them online. You can share your videos on your family business’s website and social media channels, as well as through email and other digital marketing channels. By promoting your educational videos, you can reach a wider audience and increase the visibility of your family business online.

Mark McShane, Director at Solar Panel Installation

Invest in the latest digital technology

In today’s digital age, investing in the latest digital technology has become significant if you want to stay ahead of the competition. Research shows that people don’t get family business a serious investment and generally use traditional ways of marketing. Due to digitalization, the scenario has completely changed, and no business can succeed or use its full potential without using the latest digital technology.

Investing in the latest digital technology can help family businesses to stay ahead of the competition and keep up with the changing market trends. With the help of digital marketing tools such as search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, social media marketing, and email marketing, you can easily reach out to your target audience. These technologies help you create a strong online presence and promote your products or services cost-effectively.

There are various advantages to the latest technology; it allows you to access the latest marketing skills, the latest analytics, and ways of using analytical data. With the help of analytics tools, family businesses can analyze their website traffic, social media engagement, and other metrics to understand their customer’s behavior and preferences. This information can be used to create targeted marketing campaigns and improve customer engagement.

John Myers, founder at Myers & Myers Real Estate

Create local groups on social media platforms

Creating an online presence is crucial for any business, especially in the real estate industry. If you own a real estate family business, one way to promote it is by creating a local group online. A local group can help you connect with potential clients, build relationships with other businesses, and establish yourself as a trusted authority in the community.

To get started, choose a platform that best suits your needs. Nowadays, Facebook is a popular choice for creating groups, but you can also consider using LinkedIn or other social media platforms. Slack can also be the best place for online real estate networking to connect with fellow professionals and stakeholders. Once you have selected your platform, create a group and invite people to join. You can start by inviting your friends, family, and colleagues and then expand your reach by inviting people in your local area.

To make your group successful, you need to provide value to your members. You can do this by sharing helpful tips and advice on real estate, answering questions, and providing resources such as local market data and property listings. You can also hold events, such as open houses and online seminars, to bring people together and showcase your real estate family business.

Bobbin D’silva, founder at RealtorsTalkies

Make digital business card

A digital business card has become a new marketing strategy to get success in online marketing. It is a brief representation of your business portfolios. If you are a startup or family business, it will give you an extra advantage over your competitors and make your digital identity more effective and visible. By including your business’s contact information, website, social media handles, and even a brief pitch, you can effectively market your family business to a wider audience.

Moreover, digital business cards can be shared with potential customers through social media platforms, email, and even text messages. This allows for a more targeted approach to marketing and enables businesses to reach their desired audience more effectively. By using digital business cards, family businesses can save on printing costs and reduce their carbon footprint.

In addition, digital business cards can help businesses track their marketing efforts by providing analytics on how often the card has been viewed or shared. This information can be used to make necessary adjustments to the card and improve its effectiveness.

—

This content is brought to you by Vidyarthi Ram

Photos provided by the author.