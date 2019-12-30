How to Pick Out the Best PDF Editor for Personal or Business Use

—

When it comes to PDF editors, there are two clear categories – true PDF editors that can modify content in PDF files and PDF readers with some added functionality thrown in. You may also come across products that are task-specific, such as PDF converters or e-Signing tools. In general, however, the PDF editors should be able to do the following:

Edit PDF files to change the content and layout

Annotate and make review notes for collaborative purposes

Manage pages by splitting and merging PDF files

Create PDFs from source files in other formats like images and MS Office files

Convert PDFs into various output formats

Protect PDFs with passwords and file encryption technologies

Create and fill forms even if the source file is not editable

Perform OCR on scanned or image-based documents

As far as deciding the best PDF editor for personal or business use, it’s usually a combination of the following factors that influences your final choice:

Cost factor balanced with the features offered

Cross-platform functionality for easy access on any device

Usability and convenience

Security features for protection

Advanced capabilities like OCR and batch processing

Accuracy of converted documents

User and professional reviews

While some of these like usability, reviews, and cost factor are what individual users will be looking at, businesses should focus more on aspects like security, accuracy, device-dependency, and so on. In other words, choosing the best PDF editor for personal or business use will depend on different sets of considerations. Based on these two views, we’ve showcased what we believe are 10 of the best PDF editors that are suitable for both business and personal use. Choose the one you like based on what criteria are important to your type of usage.

This award-winning PDF editor offers the entire gamut of functions offered by more popular products like Adobe Acrobat Pro DC, but at a much more reasonable price point. It offers a whole suite of tools for creating, editing, annotating, e-signing, protecting, converting, merging, splitting, batch processing, and performing accurate OCR on PDF documents. The newly revamped user interface (UI) offers a more natural and intuitive experience, and the cross-platform functionality allows you to edit your PDFs in Windows, macOS (including Catalina), iOS, and Android hardware.

2. Soda PDF and Soda PDF Anywhere

Essentially the same product, Soda PDF and Soda PDF Anywhere represents two sides of the same coin. The former is a desktop utility for Windows (not available for macOS), while the latter is a device-agnostic web application will all the functionality of a full-fledged PDF editor. Of course, you need a robust Internet connection when using the online version, but in today’s age of high-speed fiber Internet, 5G and other advanced communication technologies, it doesn’t usually pose that big of a problem.

3. Kofax Power PDF

Formerly sold under the Nuance banner, Kofax Power PDF is a serious product for business users to consider. The biggest selling point is that the layout of complex documents with text, images, and other objects is preserved when creating PDFs from other sources. In addition, Kofax has a few features like email imports that aren’t offered by most other PDF editors.

4. PDFpen and PDFpenPro

For Mac-only environments, this is an ideal choice. It is expressly designed for Apple’s graphic interface and has a native feel to it. You’ll need to look to the Pro version for some of the features, such as converting to PowerPoint, etc. but the standard version is fully capable of editing, annotations, e-signing, and other actions expected from a professional PDF editor.

5. PDF Complete

This Windows-only software focuses on core functionality such as creating, editing and converting PDFs. One of the attractive features is its ability to convert PDF into a wide range of formats that include several eBook formats like ePub and FBW. Another unique feature offered by PDF Complete is the Snip Tool; it allows you to do a screengrab of a document that you’re editing and then paste or convert that into other documents.

6. Qoppa PDF Studio

The product is offered in two flavors – Standard and Pro. The Pro version is highly functional and purports to be an affordable alternative to Acrobat Pro DC. Standard features such as PDF editing, conversion, and annotating are available across both products, and the Pro version offers features like creating interactive forms, performing OCR, and comparing two PDF documents side by side. The big drawback is that the ability to edit PDF document content only comes with the Pro version.

7. iSkySoft PDF Editor

This cross-platform desktop PDF editor boasts the full range of tools for PDF document management. You’ll also find advanced features like data extraction and auto-conversion from non-editable forms. In addition, you will be able to set access and permission passwords to prevent users from either accessing the file or making changes within the document, respectively.

8. PhantomPDF from Foxit

This is a fully loaded PDF editor for macOS and Windows. The proprietary ConnectedPDF offering lets users track PDF activity and use the cloud to collaborate with other users. Easy sharing makes sure that only authorized users are able to access the document. You can strengthen that by using permissions for access and editing.

9. Able2Extract Professional

One major advantage of Able2Extract is that you only pay a one-time license fee, which makes it easily affordable for personal use. One of the unique features is signature validation so you know if a digital signature is genuine or not. The company calls it “Your Swiss Army Knife for PDF Files,” indicating that it has all the features required to create, modify, and otherwise manage PDF documents.

10. Bluebeam Revu

This is one of the few products that target a specific set of industries; in this case, it is intended for professionals in the construction and design space. As a niche software application, it offers functionality that’s specific to that niche, such as the ability to create 3D PDFs from CAD files. Though not touted for its editing capabilities, it focuses more on the collaborative aspect and provides excellent markup tools.

How to Choose YOUR PDF Editor

We covered many of the factors that users will be looking at from a personal as well as a business perspective, but what it ultimately boils down to is the level of ease on the usability side. If you have large teams, you don’t want to force them up a steep learning curve because it can take up a lot of time and training resources that most businesses can’t afford. As such, you should specifically look for things like:

Cross-platform support

Easy installation

Minimal learning period

Conversion format support

Ability to maintain layout integrity

Comprehensive security features

The importance of the last feature – security – cannot be understated. Your corporate documents can’t be falling into the wrong hands, so make sure whatever PDF editor you choose has the ability to apply the two types of passwords (access and permissions.) In addition, you should be able to redact text, remove certain pages, perform accurate OCR, do batch processing for conversion and OCR, and extract data from non-interactive PDF documents.

Overall, we’ve seen PDFelement rise to the top on feature after feature. Not only does it fall squarely into the affordable PDF editor category, but it does that with zero compromises on functionality, security, ease-of-use, and overall user experience.

