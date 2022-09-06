How to Pick The Best SEO Agency in The Bay Area

—

SEO, when done right, can take your business’s reach and conversions to the next level, and that is not an exaggeration. But the success of your SEO strategy largely depends on the agency you choose to work with.

The Bay area is one of the world’s technology epicenters, and there are hundreds, if not thousands of SEO agencies in the Bay Area, promising better reach, better conversion, more traffic and the moon and stars! Picking the right SEO agency for your business may feel like a daunting task when you have so many options. But worry not, this quick guide should help ease the pressure and help you make an informed decision while picking the best SEO agency Bay Area .

Why Do I Need an SEO Agency in The Bay Area?

You might be questioning why you even need to hire the best SEO agency in the Bay Area and how lucrative it would be for my business. To answer that question, let’s take the help of this example:

Imagine you live in Austin, Texas, and there is a famous movie out in theatres near you. You get really excited and book your tickets online in a hurry. The next day you go to the theatre only to find out that you accidentally booked your tickets for a theatre in Austin, Minnesota. Bummer, right? You’ll regret having wasted your precious time and resources. If only you had paid a little more attention while booking your tickets, you wouldn’t be in this situation.

You’ll find yourself in a similar situation if you hire an average or below-average SEO agency in the bay area. You will regret wasting your time and resources; therefore, making the right choice while hiring the best SEO agency in the Bay Area is critical.

While hiring an SEO agency Bay Area, you need to:

Know your business goals.

Define your desired outcomes clearly (which can be higher ranking, organic traffic, better conversions, etc.)

Things To Look for When Hiring an SEO Agency Bay Area

Signing a contract with an SEO agency in the Bay Area is not a simple task; you need to understand that it is a long-term relationship. And just like any other successful relationship, you need to be able to trust and depend on one other. Here are a few tips to keep in mind while onboarding an SEO agency in the Bay Area.

Look for a Stellar Client Portfolio

Always check the agency’s client portfolio; this helps give you an idea of the kind of companies they have worked with. It is now a regular practice of SEO agencies Bay Area to display their clientele for added validation. This will give you an idea of the various industries that the agency has experience working with as well

Look for Real Customer Testimonials

This might seem like an obvious thing to do, but many companies overlook this step while doing their research. If an SEO agency Bay Area helped you increase your website traffic, you would naturally be happy to share your feedback, right?

Similarly, when you’re looking for a good SEO agency in the Bay Area, it is always a wise idea to look for real customer testimonials.

Outline Your Desired Outcomes

Don’t onboard an SEO agency Bay Area that makes ambiguous promises. One example of a vague promise is ‘increased organic traffic.’ There are various types of organic traffic, which means an increase in traffic does not automatically mean an increase in your business’s revenue.

To avoid ambiguity, you should first outline your expectations from the SEO agency and clarify the kind of services you require. This will help filter out the best agencies which can help you achieve your goals.

One such SEO agency in the Bay Area is AdLift which can create the best SEO strategy for your business. AdLift checks all the boxes when it comes to being one of the best and the most reliable SEO agencies in the Bay Area.

This content is brought to you by Will Curtis.

iStockPhoto