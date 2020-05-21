How to Protect Retirement Savings in These Uncertain Times

—

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing millions of Americans to worry about their retirement savings and investments. Stocks are riding a roller coaster and the recent $2 trillion stimulus bill passed by Congress potentially means larger tax bills down the road to help pay for it.

Greg DuPont (www.dupontwealth.com), an estate and tax planning attorney, says amid much uncertainty, those planning for retirement or already in it need to be keenly aware of those factors while seeking options for more financial stability.

“We don’t know where the bottom of the stock market is, or if it will come back to its highpoint before the coronavirus,” DuPont says. “It could be a wild ride going forward, which is a big reason people should seek more certainty in their planning.

“And when the federal government dumped trillions of dollars on top of what was already a significant deficit, and with indications that more trillions are coming our way, you need to ask yourself, ‘When is the reckoning day on those packages?’ It will come during your retirement; personal income tax will go up in the future. Protecting yourself from that reckoning means being able to diversify your assets from tax exposure.”

DuPont offers these tips to protect retirement money in the wake of COVID-19:

Rely on a Roth IRA . With the market downturn reducing the value of 401(k) and IRA accounts, DuPont says, it’s prudent to consider a Roth conversion “to protect yourself from the inevitable tax increases heading our way to pay for the COVID-19 bailouts.” One advantage of the Roth: It’s a retirement savings account allowing your money to grow tax-free. “It’s funded by your after-tax dollars, meaning you’ve already paid taxes on the money you put into it,” DuPont says. “In return, when you withdraw after age 59 ½ or in retirement, you pay no taxes, not even for the earnings on your investments.”

“These are highly uncertain times, and planning for as much certainty as you can is crucial,” DuPont says. “This crisis does provide an opportunity for Americans to take a deep look at their retirement plan and be better prepared for unanticipated emergencies, while also protecting their long-term security.”

