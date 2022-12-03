How to Reduce Quiet Quitting at Your Company

—

What gained popularity as a TikTok trend became an international movement, where employees stopped trying their best at work and reverted to doing the bare minimum. This idea of “quiet quitting” was framed as a way to retaliate against company exploitation. But the underlying issue here isn’t always about companies squeezing every last bit of profits out of their employees. Sometimes, it’s because a person doesn’t feel valued, or they are going through a burnout cycle and need a recharge. If you are a manager or business owner, and have concerns about quiet quitting within your organization, you’re not alone. We’ve compiled a number of ideas that you can try out, in order to help people to feel appreciated, and reduce the likelihood of quiet quitting.

Praise People for Their Work

Often, people feel unappreciated at their jobs. Many managers will focus on providing negative feedback when people make mistakes or miss deadlines. But then, they fail to do the opposite when people do well. With no positive reinforcement, there is no incentive to go above and beyond. Instead, workers focus on doing just enough to prevent managers from responding negatively. As a leader, you need to flip the script. Be quick to praise people for their work. Give them positive feedback when they excel, and periodically praise them for being on track with longer-term objectives.

Show Employees Why Their Work is Important

Often, employees will feel burned out in part because they don’t see the value of their own work. Burnout recovery begins with a recognition of the value of one’s own work, and as a manager, you can help. Sit down with each member of your team one by one, and talk about the value of their contributions. This could range from finding the next cure for cancer, to creating products that support the jobs of their peers. Or, they may be creating products or providing services that bring small moments of joy to people’s lives. Whatever the case may be, make this clear and revisit it often. It also helps to revisit your company’s mission, vision, and core values. Show your team how their work is aligned with what matters most to your organization, and you can help them to overcome burnout and get off the path of quiet quitting.

Give Workers Flexibility

Often, people get tired of the daily grind. If they’re commuting to work, it could include several hours of travel time that bookend the work day. When they get home, they’re tired and have no time for family, friends, or hobbies. Or, they may work from home, where employers don’t recognize boundaries and begin sending emails and other communications early in the day or late in the evening. If you want people to feel better about work, then give them a bit of flexibility. Start by respecting their boundaries. If you send an email outside of normal working hours, try scheduling it instead, so that it arrives in an employee’s inbox at the beginning of the work day. Then, let people choose to work from home at least part-time on a hybrid schedule and make it clear that it’s okay to take a few hours here and there to attend to personal matters as long as they make up that time elsewhere. People will appreciate having time for their kids, doctor’s visits, and other activities each week that are hard to navigate without flexibility. They’ll feel better about their jobs, and they’re more likely to maximize their effort and output when they are working.

Don’t Micromanage

When you tell people how to do every aspect of their jobs, they feel like robots. This makes work unpleasant and removes the possibility of creativity. Instead of micromanaging people , give them objectives to accomplish, and let them have the flexibility to do their job on their terms, so long as they achieve their goals. You should of course be available to guide them, answer questions, and track progress within reason. But give them plenty of breathing room. This will empower people to feel creative, and when they do accomplish something, they’ll feel like they have earned it.

Pay People More

The most obvious response to quiet quitting is to pay people more for their time. If it makes sense, then do it. People feel more valued when their salaries coincide with their productivity. However, be careful about how you frame the raise. If you make it appear to be a reward for quiet quitting, then you’ll reinforce the idea that slacking off will be rewarded with more money. Instead, tie it to their accomplishments. Highlight what they do well, and let them know that those are the achievements that you’re rewarding with the increase in pay. Then, use this as an opportunity to talk about the person’s goals.

Make Career Growth Optional

Ambitious people often assume that other people have the same career goals, but this isn’t always the case. Some people want to be promoted into leadership positions. Others are happy doing their jobs, and have no aspirations for career growth. They may have personal goals that they value more than their jobs. These might include growing a family, or pursuing a creative avenue like music or art. Make sure you have conversations with the members of your team. Let them know that it’s safe to talk about their goals, even if those goals aren’t in complete alignment with the company’s goals. In some cases, they want career growth and you can talk about what they can do to advance. When their values are stronger outside of work, be supportive. Make work the most positive environment possible, and check in periodically to gauge their level of satisfaction. When people know that you support them even when it doesn’t serve your interests, they’re apt to want to support you, too.

Be Intentional About a Positive Work Environment

Recognize that quiet quitting is often the symptom of another problem. Rather than punishing the behavior and being labeled as a toxic employer , look to find the root cause and address that. Create a positive work environment with open lines of communication, and be supportive of your team. They’ll recognize your effort and you’ll likely have more engaged employees instead of a team full of quiet quitters.

