How to Show Recognition and Appreciation to Employees Beyond Benefits

As a business owner and/or team leader, you have to inspire your employees to do their best each and every day. But it can be tough to motivate your employees to achieve tough goals and to work together through thick and thin if all you offer is a salary and standard benefits!

What if there was a way in which you could show your employees just how much you recognize and appreciate them? There are, in fact, multiple ways to do just that – let’s take a look at a few of them now.

Employee Awards

Employee awards are great means to motivate your employees to do their best each and every day. For example, you can host a basic “employee of the month” program by ranking salespeople or others in your organization based on their performance.

Repeated award winners could receive extra prizes (see more below) or simply have the satisfaction of seeing their face and a plaque hung up in the main office of the company each quarter or year. Regardless, employee awards are great for brands that already have excellent company culture and employees who already strive to perform above and beyond expectations.

Bonuses for Performance

That said, employee awards aren’t the ideal motivational tool for all workers. “Some employees require more tangible benefits aside from healthcare and regular salary,” says Dr. Michael Green, Chief Medical Officer at Winona . “After all, they can get a salary and basic benefits from anywhere they work. You have to think about how your business stands apart from competing organizations.”

There are many ways you can reward high-performing employees for their service, including:

Straight cash bonuses. Offer to tack on another $50 to an employee’s paycheck if they hit a certain sales benchmark and you’ll be shocked at just how quickly those benchmarks are met!

Gift cards to local restaurants or businesses. These are also appreciated by many employees, and they have an advantage over straight cash. You can put them in a gift card and make a celebratory spectacle out of awarding the card to the winner

Some other benefits or bonuses like an extra day of PTO

Talk with your other executives and figure out what bonuses you can award to employees based on their performance.

Shoutouts on Social Media

If one or more employees has done a sterling job at your company, make sure everyone knows it! Announce the employee on social media and make a big deal out of spreading the news about their fantastic performance or job results.

Trey Ferro, CEO at Spot Pet Insurance says, “Don’t do anything embarrassing, of course. But many employees are pleased when they get publicly acknowledged in this way.” By posting on social media, you give their friends and family members the chance to chime in and congratulate them, too!

Face-to-Face Appreciation

If you run a small company with only a handful of employees, some face-to-face appreciation is never a bad idea. Simply approach an employee doing a great job, let them know that you recognize it, and express your gratitude.

You might be surprised just how far this goes in cementing employee loyalty and inspiring your workers to do a stellar job every day. Ultimately, we all just want to be recognized; taking some time out of your day to speak directly to a subordinate can make their day or even their week.

Birthday Celebrations

Odds are you have at least one employee birthday in the current month. Dive into your HR records and figure out all the upcoming birthday celebrations on your roster.

Then, when a birthday does roll around, host a celebration for the entire office! Even if it’s something as simple as bringing a cake to work or inviting everyone to contribute to a shared gift, birthday celebrations help boost group camaraderie and single out every employee in your office at least once per year.

This is a great way to show employee appreciation and recognition aside from rewarding straight performance. “Not every employee has the opportunity to shine in their role,” says Rachel Roff, Founder and CEO at Urban Skin Rx . “A receptionist, for example, doesn’t have the opportunity to break sales records each quarter while a salesperson does. Celebrating birthdays spreads out the appreciation and results in more workplace equity.”

Team Votes for New Perks

If your company is looking to expand its perks or office benefits, consider hosting a team vote among your employees so they get some input into what the perk looks like. Say that you have some extra money and want to either add a new breakroom or a fitness center to your office building.

Rather than making the decision unilaterally, you can show your appreciation to your employees and recognize their contributions by giving them the ultimate decision. Host a team-wide vote and go with the choice that the majority of the team selects. If needed, you can cast the tie-breaking vote.

Happy Hour Events and Parties

After-work parties and get-togethers at restaurants are a time-honored tradition, and for good reason. They are excellent opportunities to help your employees bond with each other and give them the chance to unwind away from the office.

However, when you host these get-togethers, make sure they are paid for with the company card or out of your own pocket.

“Hosting regular happy hour events and parties shows that you appreciate all the work that your employees do and want to reward them by giving them a chance to unwind without them having to take the hit with their own wallets,” Chris Gadek, Head of Growth at AdQuick says. “It’s tough to feel appreciative for an after-work party if you have to foot the bill for it.”

Conclusion

Bottom line: going the extra mile to show your appreciation to your employees will pay dividends in the future. Your employees will feel more loyal to your brand or corporate identity, will be more productive at work, and will be more inspired to put in a bit more effort when it counts. Try implementing any or all of the above tips this quarter to see immediate results!

