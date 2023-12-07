How to Tackle Skills Shortages in Your Small Business

—

Skills shortages are common in businesses of all sizes. Nearly 80% of SMEs worldwide struggle to find the right people with the right skills, and over 60% say that the shortage is halting their business growth.

Some of the main reasons for these difficulties are an ongoing gap in supply and demand and a weak economic climate. This has led to the UK labor market being reported as “damp” by KMPG and the Recruitment and Employment Confederation as permanent jobs fell at the quickest rate this year since 2020.

However, there’s hope on the horizon. While opportunities may be squeezed now, experts suggest that the overall jobs market remains robust. So, if your business is experiencing some shortages, filling them can be crucial to your company’s growth.

In this post, company formation agent, 1 st Formations , suggests ways that SMEs can tackle skills shortages and invest in long-term expansion.

Before taking any action, it’s important to understand exactly what you’re looking for and how you want that to impact your business. Time is precious, so you should carefully assess the skills that you are currently missing and which of those are your top priority.

Perhaps you need an accountant to assist you with tax and compliance issues, or maybe you need to grow your IT team to keep your equipment running smoothly. Think about which skills are most important and how they’ll help your company expand.

How to do it

You can follow these few easy steps to spot the skills gaps in your business:

Determine your company objectives Outline the skills needed to achieve those objectives Highlight the skills that your company already has Anything that is not highlighted is your skills gap

Getting a clear idea of the skills shortages you’re looking to fill and why is a fundamental first step. Setting an objective can help you stay focused and efficient in your search.

Train existing staff

Encouraging continuous education and updating your employee’s qualifications regularly is one of the simplest ways to plug a skills gap. Professions, rules, and practices naturally evolve over time, so it’s useful to keep your staff trained correctly and up to date.

While you might not be able to pay for the training of entire teams, regularly training one or two colleagues from key departments like finance and marketing could make a world of difference. They can then train other colleagues internally and get them up to speed.

How to do it

You can find useful courses on sites like Reed (online, classroom, and in-company options available) and Udemy (e-learning). Online courses are often cheaper and more flexible than face-to-face programs.

Another option could be to sponsor an employee to do an open degree. This gives them access to a range of training to boost their skills and qualifications.

If you have no training budget at all, there are also plenty of free courses that could be worth exploring. You can browse them on Reed or even the government website .

With so many options to choose from, you can find the best way to train your team, promote professional development, and make sure that your staff remain skilled at what they do.

Try a new recruitment strategy

If the old approach isn’t working, try a new strategy to find the right skills for your business. You could access a whole new pool of talent by branching out and trying something different.

How to do it

One of the changes you could consider is working with a different recruitment agency. Try one with a wider geographical reach or one that is more established and receives a higher volume of applicants.

Another option is a referral scheme. The traditional word-of-mouth method still works wonders for many and an incentive for existing employees to refer skilled and qualified people to the team could help you find true talent.

In terms of the incentive, work within your means to keep things efficient. It doesn’t have to be big or complicated – a simple voucher could be enough to get your team engaged.

Of course, there are free recruitment options, too. If you haven’t already, why not try new job boards like LinkedIn or Indeed? Alternatively, you could share vacancies on your personal social media profiles and ask your employees to do the same.

Trying a new recruitment approach could be a simple and effective way to find the skills that your company is missing. There are tons of options out there to suit your budget and resources.

Consider apprenticeships/internships

Businesses of all sizes often find themselves turning temporary staff into permanent employees. One of the most common ways to do this is through apprenticeships or internship programs (also known as T-Level placements).

What’s the difference?

Internships are shorter placements, usually a few months to a year. They focus on giving candidates work experience (either during education or after) through training, shadowing, and mentoring.

Internships don’t normally pay a salary, however, many employers choose to cover the intern’s basic expenses like food and travel.

Apprenticeships, on the other hand, are professional training programs. They tend to last anywhere between 1 and 6 years, offering an official qualification at the end. Unlike internships, apprenticeships pay the National Minimum Wage.

How to find an intern/apprentice

You can advertise an internship vacancy in the same way as a standard role, for example job boards, social media, recruitment agencies. You can also use the government traineeship service to offer work experience.

To find an apprenticeship, you should sign up for an apprenticeship service account . This allows you to find and manage an apprenticeship, including posting adverts and liaising with training providers.

These training options could be a cost-effective way to find the exact skills that your business requires. They can also help encourage long-term employment, saving you time and money on future recruitment.

Outsource talent

If you need to plug a temporary skills gap, you could consider taking on part-time or temporary staff. For example, if you need an accountant to file your tax return or if you have a one-off design request, outsourcing these skills could be a great option.

How to do it

You can find freelancers and consultants on sites like Fiverr, Indeed, and Freshminds. This can be a great way to keep your expenses down whilst bringing in vital skills and experience to help your business thrive.

However, it can be tricky to find a reliable freelancer. To ensure maximum efficiency and high-quality work, you should use trusted, established sites or tried-and-tested recommendations from friends, family, or colleagues.

Summary

These are some of the most common and most effective solutions to solving skills gaps in small companies. One of the most important ones is training existing staff. This is a simple, efficient, and incredibly valuable way to keep their skills relevant and avoid future shortages.

Remember, if you have limited resources or are struggling to find the right candidates, you may need to try a new approach that could open a whole new pool of options.

1st Formations is one of the UK’s leading company formation agents. Their comprehensive and competitively priced packages include address and secretarial services, which have helped form over 1 million companies to date. Visit their website or get in touch to find out more.

