How TreImage LLC is Navigating Business Against All Odds

When most people think of success stories, they think of someone who had all the odds in their favor and just had to fit the pieces together. But this isn’t always the case. For some, like Charles Singleton Jr. , the CEO of the leading licensing, branding, and marketing company Trelmage, the odds seemed insurmountable from the very start.

Charles didn’t grow up rich. He grew up in a not-so-stable family, and for almost ten years, he was left in the custody of the public child welfare agency. After his mother, a domestic violence survivor, secured housing in the projects on the Eastside of Long Beach, she pensioned the court and got Charles back. Unfortunately, they didn’t get to be as a family for long, as she passed away after Charles graduated high school, and he was alone again.

But this time, it was different. Charles had dreams. He knew he wanted to build his wealth and get out of the projects, so he enrolled in school. After earning several degrees, Charles decided to start his own business in marketing and sponsorships.

Charles worked as VP of operations for Miramar Brands Group, where he learned about licensing and branding. According to Charles, his time at Miramar Brand Group inspired him to build Trelmage LLC.

It is a struggle being a minority in the business world. Charles notes that there isn’t much representation for minorities in the industry, and many people struggle to find mentors who will guide them and help them succeed. Charles notes that one of the struggles of being a minority in the business world is the lack of securing funding. “It has become normal for financial institutions to require additional requirements for minorities, and even though there are minority-based grants out there, it is still very difficult for minorities to qualify and obtain these grants and loans,” he states.

Additionally, Charles notes that within the entertainment industry, minorities often encounter problems and issues obtaining permits and funding for events. “Based on the type of entertainment, hip-hop is one of the hardest genres to obtain permits for due to the fact that there are stereotypes of violence against the minority community,” he explains.

Charles also notes that having a good mentor is vital in business and life. “A great mentor will teach you about their downfalls and how to avoid repeating the same mistakes they did. They have first-hand knowledge of current business practices and are driven to see their mentee succeed and give honest feedback,” he says.

Charles also believes mentors are important because they offer support, are equipped with new ideas, and are extremely knowledgeable. For Charles, his mentor was CEO Stephen Ascher Jr. from when he worked as vice president of operations at Miramar Brand Group. “He taught me the fundamentals of operating my business today. I learned about contracts, business credit, business law, and licensing. I will always be grateful to have such a wonderful mentor in business,” he says.

Charles’ company, Trelmage , aims to support urban brands as much as possible. They represent celebrities and corporate brands, helping them generate new business and increase revenue. This approach sets them apart.

Trelmage’s motto is, “We eat what we kill!” They understand that client success is also their success and invest in them. Charles and his team leverage the latest technology to help brands and personalities dominate their industries and land more deals, leading them to work with top brands like Sunkist and SunMaid. Trelmage has been working with Sunkist since 2021. They landed 4 Sunkist salad dressings that are in Walmart nationwide. Trelmage also represents celebrities as well. Charles says his goal is to grow Trelmage to one of the biggest licensing and marketing companies in the country and globally.

Charles Singleton Jr. is a true example of a rags-to-riches story. He built Trelmage from nothing and is now taking over the licensing and marketing industry, working with notable names in the entertainment and even hospitality sector. Through his journey, he reminds us that with determination, resilience, and a good mentor, nothing is impossible, and where you come from shouldn’t stop you from building a more remarkable life.

This content is brought to you by Andrea Mario

Photo provided by Mads Kristensen.