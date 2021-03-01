How UK Employers are Dealing With COVID 19 Testing for Employees?

—

The UK expects to make considerable strides in its COVID 19 vaccination efforts as the campaign continues to gather momentum. According to the head of Britain’s vaccine procurement, the country has ordered enough vaccines to give two doses to every adult by autumn. So far, over 15 million people in four top priority tiers have received the first dose of the crucial vaccine. Even with the vaccine, the government continues to emphasize the need for Coronavirus testing as this is key in establishing its prevalence and curbing spread.

One of the areas that the government is putting increased efforts on is workplace testing. Even with a lockdown underway, an estimated 10 million employees work in essential industries. The Health Secretary notes that one in three people with COVID 19 do not show any symptoms and could go ahead to infect other people. As such, it is paramount that testing is done among all workers to detect any COVID 19 cases in those who may not be showing any symptoms.

To this end, the government has initiated a workplace testing program in coordination with sectors whose employees cannot work from home. This program involves providing rapid testing kits to all businesses with more than 50 employees. So far, over 2.5 million kits have been distributed across public and private sectors in the UK.

Even as these testing efforts continue, questions have risen around workplace testing. This prompted the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) to develop a guide for workplace testing. Some of the questions addressed in these guidelines are discussed below:

What is the data protection law?

The data protection law requires all businesses testing employees for SARS-CoV–2, the virus that causes COVID 19, to comply with the Data Protection Act of 2018. This Act requires all health information to be handled ‘lawfully, fairly and transparently’ and recognizes personal health information as ‘special category data.’ Special category data requires more protection and safeguards due to its sensitivity. This Act does not prohibit testing among employees as long as the said criteria are met.

How can employers meet the data protection law?

Employers carrying out COVID 19 testing among employees must show that they meet the requirements set in the Data Protection Act. One way of doing this is by conducting a data protection assessment (DPIA). This assessment should consider any data risks that are likely to occur during testing, how they can be mitigated, and state whether the mitigation has been effective.

In addition to the DPIA, businesses must observe the necessary additional protections regarding special category data.

Is there a law backing COVID 19 testing for employees?

The government considers testing a vital tool in fighting the pandemic. However, there have been questions on the legality of testing employees. When it comes to the law, businesses must protect health information as outlined in the data protection act. Two other important conditions to consider are set out in Article 9 of the Act and include:

The employment condition (Article 9(2)(b) – This article permits businesses to process special category data as long as they can justify the necessity. Similarly, it must be reasonable and proportionate- meaning that a business must not collect more information than necessary.

The public health condition (Article 9(2)(i))- This article permits businesses to process special category data as long as it meets public interest concerning public health. It must also be necessary and benefit the public as a whole.

Should employers make COVID 19 testing mandatory for employees?

It may make more sense and promote better employee relations for employers to encourage testing without making it appear mandatory. This means openly sharing information with employees, explaining what personal data you will be collecting, why, and how it will be protected.

Employers should also clarify what they intend to do with that data, for instance, what happens if a client tests positive for Coronavirus? What does their contract say about remuneration while in isolation? How will this information be communicated to the rest of the team? Sharing such information with employees can ease their anxieties and encourage them to be more open to testing.

How often should employers conduct COVID 19 testing?

This is primarily left to the employer’s discretion, depending on the industry and employee roles. Some employees, such as those who interact with vulnerable persons repeatedly, may require more frequent testing. Testing periods may also be determined by employee health and previous test results.

Alongside testing, employers must ensure COVID secure workplaces by providing clean and hygienic conditions. These include providing handwash stations, sanitizers, taking temperatures, socially distanced workspaces, and issuing up-to-date COVID 19 information to employees.

What type of COVID tests are available for employers?

The government is providing rapid lateral flow tests to the public and private sectors to curb the spread of COVID 19. To date, it has ordered over 384 million kits at the cost of £1.3bn. In a similar campaign, over 400,000 lateral flow test kits will be sent to homes as a means of combating a Coronavirus surge when lockdown rules are eased.

Lateral flow antigen tests are portable and do not require expert knowledge to use or interpret. They use a sample swabbed from the throat or nose, which they test for the presence of specific Coronavirus proteins. Positive results show a line on the kit, similar to how a pregnancy test works. Another advantage is that a rapid lateral test gives results in as little as 30 minutes. This test has been seen to work best and give better accuracy with higher viral loads.

Conclusion

The UK government continues to emphasize the role of COVID 19 testing in the workplace to curb the spread of the pandemic, particularly for asymptomatic cases. Therefore, it provides rapid lateral flow tests to all businesses with over 50 employees in the public and private sectors.

Employers and employees alike have been concerned with the legal ramifications of workplace testing. The Data Protection Act gives direction on this matter, and so all employers should acquaint themselves with the Act’s requirements.

Other than testing, all employers should ensure compliance with other COVID 19 guidelines set forth by the NHS, particularly as lockdown requirements are eased.

