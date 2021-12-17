How Vance Fundora Looks to Impact Businesses and Lives

—

We’ve all heard of dreams and promises of ways people can change the world and the lives of people around them. But not everyone gets to fulfill it. This entrepreneur is leaving a lasting mark and legacy through his ventures by showing others what it takes to succeed while giving back to communities around the world.

Vance Fundora is an American entrepreneur, businessman, philanthropist, and social media influencer who founded The Fundora Group, a multi-million dollar corporation consisting of multiple companies that invests in industries and companies all over the world. He graduated from Mansfield Summit Highschool in 2015 and from Texas Tech University in 2018. By the time he finished college, he had already started his first business helping small businesses and corporations efficiently reach their marketing goals and objectives.

In the beginning, entrepreneurship wasn’t the original roadmap for Vance. “I can’t say that I wanted to become an entrepreneur that happened on its own,” shares the CEO. “Instead, I realized I had the skills, execution ability, and solutions to uniquely solve problems businesses and brands faced, which led to the creation of my marketing agency.” Fundora shared that one of the most pivotal moments in his career was when he attended the 10X Growth Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, and how he left more motivated and connected than ever.

Fundora states he’s most passionate and proud about starting the Fundora Foundation and thankful for having laid the groundwork back in 2016. “The reason I started my foundation was because I have a goal to impact every life I come across no matter how big or small. One day I’ll die because I’m human like everyone else but when that day comes I want to continue to impact lives. I’ve established my foundation to be continuously funded by my entities and I’ve established my entities to be continuously operational with or without me. I see giving back to my community and the world as mandatory not optional.” shared Vance.

Present-day, he’s on track to building an 8 figure real estate portfolio. Vance runs multiple seven-figure businesses, sits on the board of directors to several companies, manages a dozen employees, and travels the world.

