How Willis Hicks, the CEO of Hicks Insurance, Became an Industry Leader

The insurance sector has recently attracted a lot of attention as more people join the space. This is because of the industry’s unlimited earning potential, great flexibility, and low barriers to entry, making it possible for almost anyone to start a career in the field. But for Willis Hicks, these benefits were not what attracted him to the sector. It was his love to help others and give back to the community which is now setting him apart from the competition.

In less than two years since he started his insurance company, Hicks Insurance, Willis has cemented his place, helping hundreds protect their families and assets. Willis also assists other agents, especially those under him, to find their way in the industry and become better insurance professionals.

Willis says his goal is to create a better industry as he helps families and agents understand the various covers and the importance of buying insurance. Aside from that, Willis shows people how they can minimize the risks and reduce the burden when an accident occurs or a loved one is sick and avoid some of the struggles he had to deal with.

Before Willis Hicks started Hicks Insurance, he was working in another field. Willis has worked with UPS. He also owned a fitness company which he ran for some time before COVID hit and closed it as it wasn’t making any profits.

He explains that at the time, he had never considered insurance a viable sector or a path that would help him fulfill his purpose until some years back. Willis Hicks lost his wife. Like many people, Willis hadn’t bothered to look into the different covers, so they didn’t have any insurance to offset the hospital and funeral bills. This caused a huge strain on their finances, and Willis lost their house.

According to Willis, the experience motivated him to join the insurance sector with the goal of helping others. Willis wanted to assist other people by sharing the importance of insuring your loved ones and assets. He has so far helped over 1100 families and says he is looking to help many more in the coming years.

His go-getter spirit and solid relationships that he has built with his employees, different families, and other players in the insurance industry help him to stand out and rise above the challenges. Even though Willis didn’t have any experience or contacts in the insurance field, he was able to break into the industry and even leave a mark.

He invested in growing his brand and started free training programs, which have helped him become a better insurance professional. He urges others in the industry to not give up and ask for help as it is through inviting enriching people into our lives that we enhance our skills.

As Willis Hicks continues to thrive, his journey in the insurance industry is far from over. He is working on expanding his brand to reach more people as he shows agents that while money is important, there is more to insurance than just money.

