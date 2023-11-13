Igor Makarov’s Predictions on the Future of Philanthropy

—

Derived from the Greek words “philos,” meaning “loving,” and “anthropos,” meaning “humanity,” philanthropy signifies the “love of humanity.” It embodies promoting others’ welfare, often through money, resources, or time donations.

From its ancient Greek origins, philanthropy has transformed from individual acts of kindness to substantial charitable donations and foundations. These efforts aim to tackle societal challenges, support education, promote arts and culture, and enhance health.

International entrepreneur and philanthropist Igor Makarov emphasizes that philanthropy’s core objective remains the same: to create a positive societal impact. Drawing from his extensive experience in the US and Cyprus, Makarov offers insights into the future of giving.

1. Broader Philanthropic Efforts Through Social Media Interconnectedness

In today’s digital era, the influence of social media is paramount. Makarov says he envisions a future where philanthropy harnesses the impact of social media platforms to bridge global divides. “Social media’s strength lies in its ability to connect diverse communities,” he notes.

This global connectivity means philanthropic endeavors can touch even the most remote communities, uniting individuals worldwide towards shared charitable goals.

2. Technology Facilitating Easier Giving

Digital advancements have reshaped lifestyles, work, and charitable giving. Makarov believes technology will be the game-changer for future philanthropy. “Digital tools are erasing traditional barriers in philanthropy, making giving more accessible and transparent,” he observes. Crowdfunding platforms and digital payment gateways are examples of how technology has streamlined giving.

“Imagine wanting to support a cause in a remote village in Africa. With today’s technology, you can discover the cause through social media, connect with the community, and donate, all within minutes,” Makarov adds.

3. Shift Towards Long-Term Aid

While immediate relief is essential, a noted shift towards more enduring solutions exists. “Beyond short-term aid, we must empower individuals for a lifetime,” Makarov has said. This suggests a move from conventional aid to initiatives that build capacities, such as education, job opportunities, or business capital.

In 2017, Makarov established a clinic for adults with autism within the Mount Sinai Medical Complex in Miami Beach, USA. This facility focuses on long-term management rather than temporary fixes.

4. Philanthropic Acts Addressing Pressing Societal Issues

The challenges of the 21st century – from climate change to social inequality – are complex and multifaceted. Makarov believes that the philanthropic community is pivotal in addressing these pressing issues. “Philanthropy is not just about giving money. It’s about driving change, finding solutions, and making a tangible impact on the world’s most pressing challenges,” he states.

For Makarov, the future will see philanthropic acts that are reactive and proactive, targeting the root causes of societal issues. “We need to think big, to envision a world where philanthropy is not just a response to crises but a force for transformative change,” he adds.

Balancing Security in Giving

While Makarov believes in the transformative power of giving, he is aware of the potential pitfalls that accompany it. He foresees a future where philanthropic endeavors will have an even more profound impact on societies worldwide, but this amplification also brings to light the risks of misdirection and misuse.

Makarov’s experiences have taught him that good intentions are not always enough. The road to meaningful change is fraught with challenges, some of which can inadvertently exacerbate the issues they aim to address. “As we venture deeper into giving, we must remain vigilant. The allure of grand gestures can sometimes overshadow the nuances and complexities of the causes we champion,” he reflects. For Makarov, the future of philanthropy is not just about generosity; it’s about informed, thoughtful, and responsible action.

Makarov’s Legacy of Giving

Makarov’s journey in philanthropy proves his belief in creating sustainable change. His contributions have been vast and varied, from sponsoring the Downside-Up Project initiatives for children with Down Syndrome to donating funds to help construct a park in Limassol, Cyprus. Makarov’s endeavors have not only provided immediate relief but have also laid the foundation for long-term solutions.

And the philanthropist’s efforts have not gone unnoticed. The UNESCO gold certificates and medals testify to his commitment to international charities, foundations, and social and environmental projects.

Makarov states, “Each project I’ve undertaken is a stride towards a brighter future. While these actions may seem small in isolation, combined with the efforts of many who share the same vision, they can spark a transformative movement that inspires even more. Imagine what we can accomplish; the possibilities are endless.”

