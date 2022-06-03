iMind – Your Own Way to Improve Your Business

—

iMind is a special video conferencing platform designed for webinars, video conferences and mass broadcasts via the Internet or SCS, developed by Mind. This platform provides the latest security technologies, thanks to which a user can not worry about the confidentiality of information, which is a key point during the conferencing online with iMind .

From this point of view, iMind suggests many opportunities for its users. That is why this platform makes the process of conducting video conferences interesting, modernized and exciting. However, it is necessary to understand in more detail what to know in terms of this app.

Simultaneous Screen Sharing

This platform has a lot of ways that include the successful completion of each meeting, communication, and call for every participant. It is possible to perform the following issues in terms of the convenience of the online meeting:

Share the screen, application window, or even a browser tab with other meeting members;

all of them can join and find the function of sharing their screens instead of video simultaneously;

watch at 4 to 12 screens together, depending on your subscription.

According to this feature, it is also possible to regulate the volume, chat, and background to your preferences.

Calls Recordings

Иy going to the settings in this application, you can quite easily access the call recording function and even you can record multiple conferences at a time in different rooms in the Pro plan. This function is available to any user of this platform, regardless of the subscription that the user has.

The number of records you make is unlimited, so you can easily record the important moments of your meeting and simultaneously perform other equally important functions for your comfort and need.

Software-Friendly and Easy to Subscribe

This platform is available in all software, without the need to install other, less secure applications. From this point of view, it can be noted that absolutely any browser can be used to join a meeting. You can hold a meeting anywhere, even just walking down the street.

You can subscribe absolutely easily by providing your first name, last name, and also the mail to which your account will be linked. Along with this, you can then create all the necessary settings, use emojis, and also set up the avatar and background that you want for the meeting.

In Consequence…

The usage of this app will give you only a positive impression, as it is really convenient because of its functions. There is no need to be concerned about even any subtleties of using this video conference platform as everything is calculated to the smallest details. Thus, you should certainly subscribe to it and start utilizing it for your business by writing iMind.com.

