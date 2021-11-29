In the Spotlight: John Bonavia, a Social Butterfly and Philanthropist

—

“It is easy to love the people far away. It is not always easy to love those close to us…. This is where our love for each other must start.”

–Mother Teresa

Philanthropy has been defined in various ways. The word comes from Greek language and means “love for humanity,” whereas, as per contemporary definitions, it is the idea of helping to enhance the quality of people’s life or to encourage the common good. In simple words, it refers to acts of charity and good works that assist the society and people and comprises of volunteering effort, time, and other kinds of altruism. Even donating money for a notable task, in order to create a better world, is categorized under the term, philanthropy. John Bonavia is an exceptional philanthropist, one who enjoys getting to know people and also likes helping them. Not only is Bonavia a philanthropist, he is also a social butterfly. Just like all social butterflies who like to form new acquaintances and socialize and mingle with other people, Bonavia also admires the idea of socializing.

Born on the 3rd of December, 1989, Bonavia is a sales and marketing expert, he is an entrepreneur who likes being involved in many projects and activities. He is immersed in volunteers helping troubled youth, real estate, and is fond of playing the stock market. Most importantly, Bonavia likes participating in new ventures and getting a team involved and excited. For The Gateway Advantage, Bonavia says, “I really think this is a business that will allow people to come together and be successful together. That’s what I love to see, collaboration to me will always have a greater chance at breeding success than trying something individually.”

In his early life, Bonavia went to the University of Maryland because from the beginning he was passionate about his objectives and goals. Furthermore, he is not only the founder of The Gateway Advantage but is also a sales expert who guides people on how sales and creativity go together. Bonavia’s target markets are radios, films, and T.V. As a philanthropist, Bonavia works around the community so as to help needy children.

Bonavia’s drive for social life made him land in clubs and bars in his early twenties. As he grew older, he became more family and career-oriented. He found himself missing out on the affinity of social environments and the clubs. This was a turning point in Bonavia’s life because it all inspired him to start The Gateway Advantage, a social club for career-minded people and entrepreneurs, where they can enjoy social interaction. “It seems that significant social interaction slips away as we get older, leaving a hole in me and in many of us that feel lonely,” Bonavia says. “I want to fill that hole with The Gateway Advantage, while also giving people an opportunity to connect for business opportunities.”

Apart from Bonavia’s business pursuits, he is always on the lookout to mentor people who have issues with addiction and who have experienced struggle. Bonavia is a man of wisdom and he appears on TEDx to talk about facing one’s past to find joy by making amends and overcoming addiction. According to Bonavia, “You’ve got to use your past to courageously continue on a path that you would only have obtained through your personal life’s lessons.” He also says how, “To me success is an ongoing process that you obtain through experiences that make you stronger.”

According to Bonavia, Business Innovation is the task of introducing something new in a company, be it a new market strategy, a new method, or a new product, and so on to reactivate the company and encourage growth and new value. Innovation is all about coming up with creative ideas and making use of decision-making and strategic planning to enforce the new business ideas successfully. When businesses innovate, they can either enhance its existing methodologies, processes, or products or it can form new ones from the very beginning. According to Bonavia, innovation is an important part of owning successful businesses as it can help people grow their businesses, stay ahead of the competition, and take advantage of new technologies.

As a philanthropist, investor, and entrepreneur, the process of starting a new business, all the hard work and risks involved are difficulties that do not really scare him off. He is conscious of the fact that by leaving a job, the burden of success rests on his shoulders only, but it is a chance that he is willing to take. His exciting career so far includes modeling, acting, marketing, event planning, and also investing.

This content is brought to you by Shahbaz Ahmed.

Photo provided by the author with written permission from photo owner Rose Crosela.