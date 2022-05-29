Interview with Andrew Katz on the Creation and Success of Seaquake Crypto

—

Co-founder and CEO of Seaquake Crypto, Andrew Katz, credits his drive, ability to adapt, and out-of-the-box thinking when it comes to his success as an entrepreneur.

Founded in 2018, Seaquake describes themselves as “a team of creative minds dedicated to stabilizing the digital assets market using proven technologies to modernize fragmented infrastructure and offer efficiencies in the market. The Seaquake platform achieves this using their core engine called Orbis, which allows increased volume, stability and liquidity for partner digital-asset exchanges.”

Andrew Katz earned his BA in Economics and Finance from the University of Colorado at Boulder, and then went on to Harvard for his Master’s degree in Finance.

Prior to founding Seaquake with CTO Dylan Knight, Andrew worked in banking, hedge funds, private banking, and owned another company that he exited in 2014. He has over 15 years of Finance experience; his resume boasts positions at UBS, LeGarde Capital Management LLC, Zooz Capital Management LLC, EFG Bank, and Smoking Gun Media.

Although much of his time is spent working, Andrew Katz enjoys his crypto company culture and the fact that they are solving a problem that can power an entire industry forward.

Outside of work, Andrew Katz enjoys being physically active and spending time with his two French bulldogs. He hopes that children will be in his future.

Former colleagues and associates are especially impressed with Andrew’s attention to detail and almost instant understanding of client needs. He never loses sight of his strategic objective and is determined to exceed expectations.

We sat down with Andrew Katz who gave us some background on himself and Seaquake Crypto, including how he got started and the inspiration behind his new venture.

How did you get started?

I have been actively trading and doing quantitative analysis for over fifteen years in traditional markets. As I started trading crypto, I noticed gaps in the market and began building the tools necessary to satisfy what I needed.

Long story short, at Seaquake we have a capital markets ecosystem going. We have market-making, prime services, big data, and mining has a service. We are currently working on our banking application.

What inspired you to start this business?

After working in similar types of systems in traditional markets, I watched many people do impressive things. So when I saw the void in crypto, my mission was immediately clear.

The crypto market, while growing, was missing key elements that were needed for it to truly be accepted. From issues with liquidity to reporting, the market had a massive deficit which I knew I could fix.

How do you make money?

Seaquake Crypto currently generates revenue through several sources, including internal trading, market-making, data sales, and consultancy, such as ecosystem creation and developing analytic platforms along with mining those projects.

Our prime services, OTC, and banking application will be online shortly

How long did it take for you to become profitable?

The company was profitable and self-sustaining after about just fifteen months and we have only been soaring since, consistently adding more lines of business.

When you were starting out, was there ever a time you doubted it would work? If so, how did you handle that?

I never had a doubt it would work, but we certainly had some tough times and had to pivot. Thankfully, I had brought in rockstar partners and had a strong team around me to navigate the storm.

How did you get your first client?

We proved our technology on their exchange and we were offered a contract immediately.

What do you think it is that makes you successful?

Everyone on my squad has valuable prior experience and is very motivated to be the best they can be.

Andrew Katz, Crypto CEO and his company Seaquake have found steady success since starting in 2018. Learn more about Andrew Katz, crypto, and Seaquake on his Twitter account and medium articles . Katz was recently featured in an article profiling his successes.

—

This content is brought to you by Shahbaz Ahmed

Photo provided by the author with written permission from owner Colton Barter