—

As leaders reflect on 2021 and create plans that will guide their organizations this year, it is vital to consider the role that good, strategic public relations can play.

The past year was a time of unexpected challenges and even opportunities. Through it all, one of the things people have learned is that telling a story in a creative way — and to the right audiences at the right time — is an important part of growing a business, especially when the world is facing economic headwinds that put added pressure on companies both large and small.

This has definitely been the case for many businesses, who have reaped the benefits of their PR investment during the pandemic, creating strong, resilient brands.

Publicity enables you to craft your organization’s story and control the narrative.

Whether your business is having a successful run or is in crisis mode, it wants to be the one to tell the world who you are, what you do, and why it matters.

Companies do not want to leave this important job to an outsider, like a competitor. And CEOs do not want the media to shape their message either—not without at least trying to present them with your story in the way they hope it will be told.

A good PR firm knows how to chisel away and uncover the most important aspects of an organization’s story, then creatively tell it. This process takes time but pays off in countless ways.

PR can also get a company’s name and story out to its existing customers, giving it an edge. After crafting messages, a PR team spends a lot of time refining media lists to match a brand’s message with the right outlets. PR pros have many contacts among their network of global news sites, and they use a variety of specialized tools to constantly discover and connect with new contacts.

Baden Bower assists firms in controlling their market narrative.

Baden Bower can position any business as an expert who can be relied upon as a leading voice in its field. The PR firm drives awareness through consistent and frequent media outreach and takes advantage of thought leadership opportunities. The pr agency is controversial because it guarantees publication of news stories or refunds a client’s money entirely. The offer is quite unique among rivals. Guaranteed publicity can help small companies overtake much larger competitors, quickly.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

With Baden Bower, there is a dialogue and an explanation given for why someone should buy your product or service and why a potential customer should trust a brand or company or the opinion of its founder. This allows positioning as a subject matter expert, as a company will be able to demonstrate its knowledge, experience, and skills to consumers.

—

This content is brought to you by AJ Ignacio

Photo provided by the author with permission.