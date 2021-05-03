Jack Zuckowksy Shows No Signs of Slowing Down

—

Starting when he was 12 years old, Jack Zuckowsky has been in the digital marketing headspace for as long as anyone can remember. Initially starting to do ads on Facebook, Jack transitioned to Instagram when he saw the opportunity arise. With years under his belt, Zuckowsky is ready to keep business rolling with no signs of slowing down.

Since 2016, Jack Zuckowsky has been operating his own digital marketing agency that goes by the name of Social Summit. This is a one-of-a-kind agency that always has its client’s best interest in mind. Jack has handcrafted the business to help others in the most beneficial ways possible and is now looking to step up his clientele base.

“In the next five years, I see myself collaborating with top influencers to scale my business even further. My goal is to have created such a big impact on Instagram to a point where I have pushed over 100m followers organically to my client’s pages,” says Zuckowsky. Clearly, he has big goals in mind, but nothing has stopped him yet. Stay up to date with Jack Zuckowsky, or you might miss his next big move.

