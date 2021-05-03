Get Daily Email
Jack Zuckowksy Shows No Signs of Slowing Down

Jack Zuckowksy Shows No Signs of Slowing Down

Starting when he was 12 years old, Jack Zuckowsky has been in the digital marketing headspace for as long as anyone can remember. Initially starting to do ads on Facebook, Jack transitioned to Instagram when he saw the opportunity arise. With years under his belt, Zuckowsky is ready to keep business rolling with no signs of slowing down.

Since 2016, Jack Zuckowsky has been operating his own digital marketing agency that goes by the name of Social Summit. This is a one-of-a-kind agency that always has its client’s best interest in mind. Jack has handcrafted the business to help others in the most beneficial ways possible and is now looking to step up his clientele base.

“In the next five years, I see myself collaborating with top influencers to scale my business even further.  My goal is to have created such a big impact on Instagram to a point where I have pushed over 100m followers organically to my client’s pages,” says Zuckowsky. Clearly, he has big goals in mind, but nothing has stopped him yet. Stay up to date with Jack Zuckowsky, or you might miss his next big move.

Check out Jack Zuckowsky on Instagram here.

Head to Social Summit’s website here.

This content is brought to you by Umesh Agarwal.

Photo: Shutterstock

About Umesh Agarwal

Umesh Agarwal, a founding member of Credit 101 LLC an established entrepreneur, credit guru, and mentor, is no exception to the young thinkers who wandered through the idea of being your own boss and escaping the shackles of micromanagement. What separated him from the rest of the aspiring millionaires is how his ideas fueled his life to action. Umesh studied Engineering in India; eventually moved to Texas and completed his Masters of Science in Engineering.

