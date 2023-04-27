Jason Lee Explains Why Investing Long-Term is More Rewarding for Beginning Investors

—

Navigating the investment world can be overwhelming for someone just starting their journey with investments. A 2021 survey by Charles Schwab showed that 72% of new investors planned to use a long-term investment strategy in the coming year, but most had a vague idea of their investment options. OptionsSwing Founder, Jason Lee , has a philosophy of teaching newcomers to the industry – prioritizing education over profit.

With Lee’s affinity for educating people on implementing the right investment strategy, he offers keen insight into utilizing both strategies to get exactly what you want from investing – starting with a long-term investment strategy and then adding a short-term investment later.

When it comes to long-term and short-term investing, most beginners only see what is on the surface and decide based on the time it takes to make a return on their investment. Long-term investments can take years or even decades to return profits, often used for goals like retirement or college. OptionsSwing guides investors on the strategies necessary to make investments for long-term return.

On the other hand, short-term investments are more attractive because they return profits in shorter time frames. Most people use short-term investment profits for more immediate gratification, like vacations, new vehicles, and quick home improvements. OptionsSwing makes short-term trading easy by offering real-time market movement insight and a community for support every step of the way.

Unfortunately, when new investors make their choices based on the misconceptions widespread by the media and misinformation of other industry novices, it causes unfavorable outcomes. With all of the misconceptions currently circulating in the media about investing and trading, it is easy for a newcomer only to see the “instant reward” status of some investments – especially in popular social media sites like Reddit.

At first glance, long-term and short-term investment strategies seem interchangeable, but when someone new to investing tries to choose without proper knowledge, it doesn’t always turn out how they hope.

“First and foremost, everyone should become a long-term investor before they try to dive into short-term investing because it is important for people to set up a foundation of financial stability. If you look at the 1 year, 5 year, and 10 year performances of some of the largest companies today, you’ll see that in the long term, they have always outperformed and are worth more in value per share than previously,” says Lee.

Part of OptionsSwing’s offering is helping new investors make decisions based on industry experience and a solid education on the topic. OptionsSwing offers a free academy with self-paced learning for beginners to experience investment from a new, more informed angle – with new content continuously being uploaded.

OptionsSwing members become a part of a community when they join – learning everything there is to know about investing and building the foundation necessary to be successful in the industry. One member, Kevin Li, said, “I really enjoy being in this group. What I love the most is that they teach you to cook instead of handing you the food. This group will benefit anyone a lot.”

With the changes in the economy, it has become more evident that a person’s primary source of income is not enough to sustain their lifestyle. Lee always talks about “multiple streams of income” and says, “There needs to be a secondary and even a third stream of income to really get by and to truly get ahead in this day and age. People are now starting to understand that but struggle to understand how to get there with their 9-to-5 jobs on top of all other responsibilities.”

When asked what is a good solution to this for the average person, he responded by saying, “Investing has now become so accessible to the everyday person with the rise of popular apps like Robinhood and WeBull. Investing can be a great secondary stream of income in which you can buy this morning on an app, hold for a period of time, and then hopefully be able to sell at a higher price than what you paid for. All of this can be done without doing a single bit of physical labor, all while you’re working your 9-to-5, and through the use of dividends, bring you even more return on investment.”

