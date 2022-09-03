Jean Rausis Explains Why Discipline May Be A Scam

—

Jean Rausis regards himself as a MentalHacker. After consulting as a hacker for large companies and even for the Vatican, for which he even spoke at an extraordinary congress in front of bishops from all over Europe, alongside Google, Facebook, and other large entities, he then developed a discipline between Hacking and Coaching, whose goal is to find the flaws in the minds of his clients and to find out how to exploit them to their advantage. He has hundreds of clients to his credit and focuses on top athletes as well as ambitious entrepreneurs.

Today, he shares a thought that he shares with his clients:

Jean, a while back you published a post on your Instagram page that was called, “F*ck Discipline”. Can you tell us more about it?

Of course. I work 13 hours a day, constantly. It’s been over a decade in the making. Every day I have ideas and projects that I develop alongside my work with clients. People often ask me, “How do you do it? How can you be so disciplined?”

The truth is, discipline is a big scam. When I tell them, they are always very surprised. Yet, it’s simple.

When you love something, you do it. And that’s it. Nothing else, nothing more. If you love being a warrior, get up at 4:00 in the morning, work out all day, practice martial arts, lift heavy weights, and people will say “oh my god, how do you do it?” – and you will answer “it’s all in the head, it’s the discipline!”.

The truth is, guys who get up at 4 am to work out all day and do martial arts love it. So all successful people are not disciplined, they are passionate.

The word Passion, comes from the Latin “passio” which means “suffering”.

Being passionate about your field means that you are willing to suffer to be better.

When people see that I work a lot, they sometimes say to me: “Man, you work too much, you’re hurting yourself” – the truth is that I’m chillin’ on my computer doing stuff that I find really interesting while listening to a podcast and answering my emails and sometimes going from one call to another while listening to music in between. I love it! Of course, I’m extremely productive every day, but at no point do I feel like I have to make an extraordinary effort.

Do I feel like I’m working hard? Not at all.

Do others feel like I work hard? Of course they do.

That goes for absolutely everyone.

If I were a self-help guru, I would tell them, “Listen guys, to be successful in life, you have to work 13 hours a day on your computer like I do and apply all the things I do. That’s bullshit!

But that’s what coaches say all the time. “Look at Bill Gates how he did it” or “This is how Elon Musk thinks, you have to think like him to be successful”. WRONG.

You become Michael Jordan because you love basketball and are willing to play from morning to night. You’re passionate, so much so that you don’t even feel like it’s that hard, and you’re totally capable of accepting pain to live that passion.

Passion is the most important thing to be honest, but passion gives rise to the appearance of discipline. Nobody becomes a world champion in something they hate because “they disciplined themselves”, that’s pure nonsense.

Discipline is basically a way to go against yourself, and end up discouraged by everything you try, because you don’t like the process. If you spend your time trying things and failing discouraged, it’s precisely because you’ve forgotten the substance and are focusing on the form.

Passion is finding what you love, so you’ll feel like you love what you’re doing, even if it’s 10 hours a day, and it’ll look like discipline to everyone else.

Jimmy Hendrix became the greatest guitarist because he loved the music, not because he thought “oh, I’m just going to take this thing and start playing with it until I reach a divine level”. If he had done that, he would have given up after three days and the personal development guys would have told him “you’ve given up, you lack discipline”.

So let’s stop thinking backward. Let’s stop thinking that discipline leads to competence and success. It is love for what you do that leads to competence and success, and that love will appear as discipline to others. It is therefore useless to think that you will be a better man by putting a rigid framework around your daily life.

It’s time to free yourself from this self-imposed pressure.

