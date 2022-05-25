Jeff Halevy’s Altis Bridges the Gap Between At-Home Fitness and Personal Training Expertise

—

The fitness industry responds to trends the same way that every industry does; but as more and more people have opted to work out at home, technology has failed to keep up with individual users’ needs. Until now.

The COVID pandemic accelerated an online-based approach to fitness, with Peloton taking a strong lead due to their workout programs accompanying their fitness bikes. Since then, companies like Lululemon have released interactive workout mirrors that offer the opportunity to line up your movements with that of the online trainer.

But what has been lacking from these early attempts at in-home personal training, is the interaction that exists between a trainer and a client. A trainer is privy to injuries, immobility issues, and client-specific goals and preferences. An in-person trainer will correct your movement or form when it is incorrect in order to avoid injury and produce maximum results. No exercise bike or mirror is going to provide those benefits.

This is where Altis comes in.

Altis uses innovative Body GPS to become the first artificial intelligence (AI) personal trainer . Altis CEO and Co-founder Jeff Halevy, who comes from a personal training background, partnered with Constantine Goltsev, who brings expertise in computer vision and machine learning to the project. Together, they are revolutionizing home fitness.

Altis recently announced that it has secured over $3 million in financing, bringing its total financing to date to $10.5 million.

The Altis console has the appearance of a 40” soundbar and can connect to the majority of screens through an HDMI cable. What sets Altis apart is that it knows where your body is by using a camera; there is no need for sensors to be attached to your body. This gives an unparalleled range of motion and ease of use.

“It not only captures the entire body in 3D in real-time perfectly, but it’s able to show that information back to the user in real-time from an optimal perspective,” Halevy said.

The workout regimens that Altis prescribes for you are entirely personal, based on the user’s goals, schedule, and personal body assessment, which highlights any injuries or other limitations. This eliminates questions about if a workout is appropriate or effective, as well as questions about proper form and how many reps to complete.

Altis will even adjust workouts based on perceived fatigue, potentially preventing injuries. The main concern expressed about Altis is only that it will put personal trainers out of business. But as Halevy has noted, Altis’s goal is to advance home fitness, not eliminate interpersonal fitness.

“So obviously I realize the social and relational aspects of fitness are very important. Will some technologies pull us away from this? Sure. But others will just help us unite our virtual/in-home and real-world/gym experiences… Altis will put some trainers out of jobs — the bad ones, who probably shouldn’t be training anyone to begin with,” he says.

Many gym-goers prioritize cardio and quit their programs within the first 12 months; for them, Altis gives the confidence and peace of mind that they’re doing what’s right for their body, the right way. And for only $39/month.

Altis will begin shipping direct to consumers in the summer of 2022 and has partnered with Hyatt, Life Fitness, and LA Fitness to put the technology into hotels and health clubs around the country.

