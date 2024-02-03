Jefferson Smith, Portland Social Entrepreneur and Activist, Has a Lot to be Thankful For

—

SuperThank and the Power of Gratitude

Our greatest lessons often emerge when we have reached our lowest point. For Jefferson Smith , a Portland-based social entrepreneur and social activist, it was only after a slog through depression that he would discover that his pain wasn’t without purpose.

“It was like everything I knew was suddenly wrong,” Smith recalls. “I was living in the aftermath of a series of personal disasters, some of which were my fault, some which were decidedly not. Apologies for my failings were important, but their usefulness had limits. Blaming others had its temptations, but it didn’t make me stronger. The only thing that kept feeling true and also helpful was gratitude – gratitude for people who stuck with me and the gratitude I felt for the things in my life that weren’t broken. Those gratitudes helped keep me from being totally lost… so I followed them like a breadcrumb trail.”

Not only did those crumbs of gratitude lead Smith out of some pain, but they landed him on the doorstep of a transformative idea called SuperThank – an organization Smith founded with Michelle Jones, Tim Marcroft, and a group of friends – that harnesses the power of gratitude to change what Smith calls the “social economy.”

“We have a market gap,” Smith declares passionately. “There is an important social economy in our shared lives that often isn’t considered – and I don’t mean finances. I think about our mail carriers, our teachers, our nonprofiteers, our garbage collectors, our teachers, our community safety workers – firefighters and police – our community activists. And all the legions of community volunteers. They give – and many get paid – but the community gets more value than the financial transactions account for. And unless they go on to become TikTok stars, they often go underthanked. And that leads to high burnout rates not just in those jobs but all over our economy. How might we correct this market gap? How might we all feel about if gratitude was a more scaled part of our culture economy? Could we improve our cultural habits of gratitude?

But how does it work? It might help to think of SuperThank as a Moth Radio Hour where the theme is always the same. It starts with groups of people gathering together, in person or online, telling stories to express what Jefferson calls radical gratitude.

“The dictionary defines radical as ‘affecting the fundamental nature of something,'” Smith offers. “So, by applying this notion of ‘radical’ to gratitude, our aim is to get something that is more than merely transactional. In the context of SuperThank, gratitude can become a way of living, a way of perceiving the world that can fundamentally change how we relate to each other and, equally important, ourselves.”

The Powerful Benefits of Gratitude

Smith is on to something important here. Gratitude doesn’t just benefit the receiver but also the giver. According to the Mayo Clinic, studies have shown that “expressing gratitude…can improve sleep, mood, and immunity….and can decrease depression, anxiety, difficulties with chronic pain and risk of disease.”

Researchers at Berkeley have found that expressing gratitude just five times each week can make you up to 10% happier – by comparison, winning the lottery only makes you about 5% happier. Expressing gratitude is directly linked to not only happiness but also health and success, making it very valuable to a person’s overall well-being.

“If there was a pill that had the same health benefits as gratitude, everyone would be taking it,” Smith says, laughing. “Well, there isn’t a pill, but gratitude is something we can practice. Sure, I’ve met people who seem to have a natural talent for being grateful. I’m not one of them. So, for many of us, it’s something we have to cultivate.”

Smith’s point raises an important question: why isn’t gratitude something that comes naturally to humans? Why, as Smith suggests, is it something most of us have to cultivate? According to Thomas Gilovich, Professor of Psychology at Cornell University and co-author of the book The Wisest One in the Room, there is some hard science that explains why. In a recent interview on NPR’s Hidden Brain, Gilovich explained that the elusive nature of gratitude for human beings is rooted in our remarkable capacity to adapt. Adaptivity is one of the reasons we have been able to thrive on this planet. But the same mechanism in our brain that makes us adaptable to difficult conditions also makes us equally adaptable to conditions that are favorable.

“In other words,” Smith explains, “we’re hard-wired to take things for granted. Yes, adaptivity is one of our greatest strengths, but it comes at a cost. And so, that’s what SuperThank is trying to do – outsmart our brains by making gratitude more central to our lives. I often wonder what our world would be if gratitude was integrated into all of our systems – our economic system, our education system, our agriculture system, our environmental system. My guess is it would look radically different from the world we live in today.”

Gratitude as Currency (or as an alternative)

In his TEDx talk, Smith makes the point that the challenge with expressing gratitude is that thanking people is often no one’s job. But what if our society thought of gratitude as a kind of currency? Owning one’s own labor and getting paid for our efforts is critically important, of course. You can’t eat Gratitude. But what if we recognized that in addition to compensation, there were underlying, non-material needs that were equally important?

“I love the idea of ‘crowdthank,’ explains Smith, “where we raise gratitude at the grassroots level in the same way we raise capital through crowdfunding. The strategy would be similar, except instead of raising money for a particular project or goal, I could gather and consolidate appreciation for someone who has positively impacted my life. The nature of money is that it’s made and spent, often too quickly. But the right expression of gratitude could be a kind of capital compensation that lasts a lifetime.

How SuperThank Works



First, someone recognizes the impact that has been made on their life and wants to thank that person or organization with a grand gesture. Maybe their boss or coworker is retiring, or a charity helped them in their time of need, or an unexpected kindness was extended to them. No matter how big or how small the actual gesture was, it’s more about the impact it had on the person and their life; it could have been a lifeline at a difficult time, restored their faith in humanity, or simply brought them joy that they want to return in spades. This is where SuperThank comes in.

This person reaches out to SuperThank, which offers them options and ideas on stages or events where they can share their story and their gratitude with the world. Running entirely off of donations, SuperThank volunteers arrange for the events, take care of the day-of setup, promote the events, and provide coaching and advice to presenters. Then, magic happens.

SuperThank in Action



As SuperThank explains , they have developed and deployed multiple mechanisms and traditions to harness and express community gratitude.

Gratitude Storytelling Events: SuperThank organized almost two dozen storytelling events. At a SuperThank storytelling event highlighting local black leaders, people like Rukaiyah Adams and Stephen Green told stories of their gratitude to the black community. Women Planned Parenthood of Columbia-Willamette, women shared their stories of women’s health and family planning. At another event, Veterans and family members came forward and shared details that brought tears and joy to the crowd to express gratitude to Returning Veterans.

The “FlashThank”: For a legendary job-finder Mac Pritchard of Mac’s List, SuperThank organized a “FlashThank.” Mac has helped more people find a job than just about anyone. His passion grew into a business with tens of thousands of subscribers. Nominated quietly by one of Mac’s team members, Dozens of people, including many Mac had helped find a job – surprised Mac outside of his office, shared stories of gratitude, and even danced in the streets… literally.

The Gratitude “Ambush”: Mark Sturbois has been a longtime labor activist – the kind of guy who shows up at every rally and every event – spanning decades. He doesn’t take the microphone, spend time in the spotlight, and spend his vacations going to Las Vegas. After a friend learned that Mark was quietly suffering from terminal cancer, SuperThank worked with labor leadership to interrupt the regularly scheduled Labor Council meeting with a gratitude ceremony for Mark – replete with live testimonials, a letter from a U.S. Senator, and poker chips with Mark’s name on them. ]

And… an Airing of Grievances: Once a year, SuperThanks hosts an Airing of Grievances. People who have told stories of gratitude in previous events are invited to share a short (and typically funny) story of grievance. As Smith said, “One cannot survive on gratitude alone.”

Who are the SuperThankers?

Those friends who got together and formed SuperThank include Jefferson Smith, Michelle Jones, Tresa Horney, and Tim Marcroft. After a COVID hiatus, Joseph Emerson recently gathered Smith, Jones, and others together to reignite activities. Smith said, “I’m actually really grateful to Joe for reminding us the power of what we can do…and what gratitude can do.” They work together by bringing their many and varied strengths to the table and using them for good: the creation of a “human gratitude engine.” They do have quite a few things in common, too: they are passionate about nonprofit work, they love Portland, and they believe in the power of gratitude to ultimately change the world.

SuperThank co-founder Jefferson Smith has spent the majority of his professional career in public service and the nonprofit sector. A Portland native, he served in the legislature and was at one time a candidate for mayor; in the years since, he has dedicated himself to making Portland a better, more inclusive place. He has done this by founding and supporting pro-democracy organizations and causes that engage people and influence democracy.

“When I was down and just crushed,” Jefferson says of the impetus behind SuperThank, “gratitude for the good work of others was the only thing that gave me much hope or light.”

He went about creating a platform for live and recorded storytelling opportunities where everyday people can express their radical appreciation for those who have changed their lives. In the process, he recruited some of his closest friends and service-oriented community members toward a shared goal.

Tresa Horney is a web designer and manager specializing in the nonprofit space; Michelle Jones founded Wayfinding Academy, a tiny but innovative college; and Tim Marcroft is the Development Director at Portland’s community radio station, XRAY.fm.

Jefferson Smith Wants to Change the World

Jefferson is many things: a highly sought-after public speaker, startup adventurer, democracy advocate, media maker, and nonprofit builder. He led groundbreaking efforts to register and engage young voters in Oregon in democracy and spread that vision to other states. With involvement in dozens of worthy causes over the years, Jefferson takes grassroots efforts and helps to catapult them into meaningful and impactful organizations.

Driven by his deep love for the creative and dynamic city of Portland, as well as his passion for democracy and how involvement in politics can change the world, Jefferson hosts a popular podcast , co-founded a company to diversity and improve participation in clinical trials, started a project to provide greater access to the Internet for low-income families and people needing second chances, and organizes events to help entrepreneurs and innovators connect and solve problems.

With a focus on social entrepreneurship, Jefferson Smith is passionate about participation and engagement. He has worked to enact change one person at a time and has influenced Oregon for the past two decades.

Asked about how SuperThank fits into that, Smith says, “Well, if the idea reaches its potential, it won’t be because of me – it will take leadership and commitment from many other people. But even helping it out could end up being the most important thing I’ve ever been a part of. Because better community gratitude truly could change the world.”

Harnessing the power of gratitude may sound simple, and it may even sound small, but Jefferson Smith and his co-founders understand that many small changes over time add up to big changes for society.

Have you SuperThanked anyone lately?

Hundreds of people have used SuperThank to share their stories of gratitude in front of an audience. Examples of events organized by SuperThank include fundraisers for someone in need, organization fundraisers, team building/morale boosters, staff anniversary celebrations, retirement parties/sendoffs, celebrating company milestones, brand building, and recognition for someone special.

SuperThank is well-equipped to help events go off without a hitch, offering rentals of professional lighting, microphone, and speakers; marketing with posters, social media, email marketing, and a podcast of your event; coaching for storytellers; suggested venues; and access to MCs and event photographers.

To learn more about SuperThank, visit www.SuperThank.org

—

