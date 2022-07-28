Jeremy Schulman Celebrates 5 Years of Top-Notch Legal Service at Shulman Bhattacharya

—

Five years ago, Jeremy Schulman started his law firm with the help of the two founding members, Koushik Bhattacharya and Jeffery S. Gavenman. Shulman Bhattacharya specializes in representing clients in their commercial disputes. Since day one, the firm has represented businesses of all sizes and specializes in. Even independent entrepreneurs and individual investors will find reliable legal aid in Shulaman Bhattacharya.

Jeremy Schulman’s area of expertise

Jeremy works on national and international levels to represent its clients. The firm has been involved in numerous legal disputes not only in the United States, but also in other parts of the world. The firm’s lawyers have appeared before federal and state courts nationwide. They have solid experience in defending their clients’ interests before national and international arbitration commissions. Jeremy Schulman is successfully reaching countless clients inside and outside the U.S. The extensive client list includes banks and other financial institutions, real estate developers, and owners. Also, IT and pharmaceutical companies are among the Schulman Bhattacharya client list. Other companies and entrepreneurs turn to this firm for legal advice and assistance. The firm also provides consultancy and aid for foreign governments in legal commercial disputes.

Schulman Bhattacharya, Areas of Practice

Jeremy Schulman of Schulman Bhattacharya specializes in commercial litigation and solving legal commercial disputes. Clients can seek the firm’s help if they need litigation aid in creditor’s and debtor’s rights in the financial industry. Also, clients with problems related to contracts and business torts will need sane legal guidance from the firm’s experts.

As for intellectual property issues, the firm has experts in resolving relevant disputes. The firm understands the significance of protecting the rights of individuals with innovative and creative products and services. So, anyone in an educational institution, artistic field, or scientific invention sector can find proper legal aid to protect their intellectual rights.

Clients in the hospitality industry can turn to this firm if they encounter unusual actions or behaviors that have an impact on their business or overall professional productivity.

The firm’s area of expertise also covers insurance and reinsurance cases. Risk management legal assistance is also provided by the firm’s lawyers and litigators. Also, for clients with concerns and problems related to the privacy and security of their businesses, Schulman Bhattacharya experts can provide sane legal advice on this matter.

Schulman Bhattacharya offers reliable service in solving legal and commercial issues for clients in the real estate field. The legal team there is capable of zoning and land use disputes on behalf of their clients.

Schulman Bhattacharya’s legal matters approach

For five years, the company has been following a unique and efficient approach to its client’s matters and disputes. Their approach depends on analyzing all the aspects of the legal matter. The legal team on each dispute takes a deep look at the details of the whole matter. They also examine the facts in a thorough way to uncover all the circumstances leading to a complex dispute. This can lead the team to summon cases from the past that share some similarities to the current one. They will look for details that may lead to winning new cases in the same matter. The team is fully aware that each case is different, but there are some common similarities that may give them a vantage point.

Considering the budget is another important technique that the firm relies on. A budget is always a big deal, even for the wealthiest clients. The legal team of Schulman Bhattacharya understands this fact and takes action according to it. So, they are always looking for the best ways to win without spending too much on their client’s finances. The firm is very clear from the beginning regarding expectations and billing policy.

Schulman Bhattacharya lawyers are well aware of the significance of solid investigation for understanding cases. This is why the legal team focuses on conducting investigations into each case individually. The firm does not assign fresh graduates to perform this task. The investigation work is done by the efforts of both senior and junior lawyers.

Lawyers behind the name Schulman Bhattacharya

Shulman is the family name of Jeremy W. Shulman, and Bhattacharya is the last name of Koushik Bhattacharya. Both are top-notch lawyers and litigators with proper qualifications and solid experience in commercial litigation and dispute resolution. The team consists of:

Jeremy W. Schulman

He is one of the founders of this firm. He is also the chairman of Schulman Bhattacharya’s commercial litigation and arbitration group. Mr. Shulman is capable of handling complicated commercial litigation issues. He is efficient at defending clients’ best interests in front of national and foreign arbitration commissions.

Shulman’s clients include home builders, real estate developers, hotel owners, managers, and franchisors. Internal investigation and corporate counseling are among Jeremy Schulman ‘s service range for his clients.

Due to his experience and solid record of legal achievements, Mr. Shulman has gained international recognition. This explains the presence of various foreign governments on his client list.

Over the course of his career, Shulman gained broad experience in representing clients before both federal and state courts. The majority of his work covers basically the area of Washington, DC. But he has experience in various courts across the U.S. and in numerous international arbitral tribunals.

Koushik Bhattacharya

Like the rest of the firm’s team, Mr. Bhattacharya focuses on winning disputes for the firm’s clients. His primary strategy focuses on settling the whole issue in favor of his clients. He is famous for his ability to analyze commercial legal issues and find creative solutions that can give a good way out for his clients. This way, he spares clients a lot of time, effort, and money.

In addition to being a founding member of Schulman Bhattacharya, Mr. Bhattacharya has a noteworthy record of settled and won matters. This includes his representation of a local company in the biotechnology industry. The dispute was a multi-jurisdictional litigation procedure. He also represented a hospitality group that is located in the Washington, DC area. This client owns and manages various restaurants and nightclubs.

With countless years of experience in federal and state courts, Bhattacharya has a long list of top-notch clients across the states. He has clients in different businesses, including hospitality, real estate, biotechnology, and government contracting.

