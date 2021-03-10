Justin Goff, the Entrepreneur Who Channeled His Negative Experiences Into His Work and Turned Them Into Opportunities

—

2010 was the start of a new decade and the chance for many individuals to start anew. Unfortunately for Justin Goff, his world was falling apart around him. He had lost an important client at work that made him 90% of his income, he had gone through a horrible breakup, and he had to downgrade to an apartment that cost him a mere $250 a month. Sleeping on an air mattress had him continually thinking of new ways to restart his life, and an idea that kept popping into his head was writing.

So a month before Justin was officially and completely broke, he wrote and launched his first book. Titled The 31 Day Fat Loss Cure, the ebook shares the effects of the paleo diet paired with high-intensity workouts, and how to slim down to desired results using them. Three short months later, Justin had made over $103,000 from the book, turning his year around completely and giving him more opportunities for the future.

Over the next few years, Justin built and worked on a handful of businesses, getting each of them to seven figures. In 2018, he started his most recent company, Copy Accelerator, which coaches copywriters and shows them how to scale themselves in the industry. Started with fellow entrepreneurs and one of the best copywriters in the world, Stefan Georgi, the company has helped hundreds of people secure their dream roles.

The pair shows their clients how to put together high-quality business offers, write flawless advertisements, and grow their client bases. Justin and Stefan achieve this by sharing their own successful experiences, as well as by teaching modern ways of running their businesses, as opposed to the out-dated methods many others use. Since the company’s launch, the two have become experts in helping their clients grow.

Currently, they have over 200 members, each of whom pays anywhere between $12,000 to $45,000 a year for the services Justin and Stefan provide. Those prices may seem incredibly steep for many but look at it as an investment. For just $1,000 a month, someone can greatly advance their skills, resulting in guaranteed success by the end of your program. Members of Copy Accelerator have gone on and achieved countless great things, crediting the coaching as their step into new opportunities.

Copy Accelerator is Justin’s pride and joy, and a constant reminder of the accomplishments he’s achieved for himself since writing his first book. At that time, he never would’ve expected the current results, but after dedicating himself and working hard, he managed to pull it off. Now, he’s focusing on doing the same for others in his industry and won’t slow down any time soon.

