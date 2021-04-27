Kevin Thobias’ New Clothing Line to Make a Splash in E-Commerce

—

As many women around the world can agree, one’s style can say so much about a person’s character and personality. And though there are endless options for finding fashion these days, it can be difficult to find high-end styles at reasonable price points. Though one American entrepreneur has decided to reinvent the concept of high-end women’s fashion by repurposing it with affordable prices through his newly launched clothing line, Thobias.

Known for his years as a successful e-commerce entrepreneur, Kevin Thobias most recently has been in news headlines after he purchased $2 million in Tesla shares in 2020 only to recently sell it for a whopping $12 million. While he’s excited to use his profits to expand into other new areas of business with a particular interest in genomics. Though in line with his previous e-commerce businesses, his Thobias clothing line will act as a fresh, new vehicle for creativity and fashion.

The brand is said to be designed in Europe and produced in the United States with inspiration from luxury fashion trends and styles. With quality as one of the brand’s highest standards, Thobias is additionally committed to offering high-fashion designs at an accessible price point for any and all women to indulge in. The brand’s styles will include evening wear, casual, streetwear and styles appropriate for events like cocktail parties, galas, and special events.

Though the luxury and designer brands of the world have tried to convince women that style must be bought and at a steep price, Thobias will defy this notion, providing women with clothes made from the finest quality and the most thoughtful designs. With one-of-a-kind, daring pieces, and fun casual everyday wear, Thobias is already highly anticipated for its designs and affordability in the women’s clothing e-commerce space.

Set to debut in May of 2021, Thobias looks forward to offering a fresh new take on women’s fashion. To learn more about Thobias and the launch of the new line, follow them on Instagram for updates.

Photo provided by the author.