Khaled Ayesh: The Inspirational Entrepreneur

—

In order to achieve something in life and be productive, people need motivation. Inspirational quotes and talks help to some extent, but examples are what truly inspire people. Therefore, it is necessary to document what some people achieve in their lives. Some people dedicate their lives to doing something useful and productive. Others should draw inspiration from such individuals and take steps to better themselves. When people inspire others, it is like a ripple effect. The chain of influence keeps elongating, and a lot of people benefit from it.

One truly inspirational personality in our society is Khaled Ayesh. He hails from Jordan, but he currently resides in Berlin, Germany. He is a successful trader and entrepreneur. He is merely 27 years old, yet he is effectively building his very own empire of companies. Khaled Ayesh is one of those people who truly believe in their abilities. They put faith and confidence in themselves. It would not be wrong to say that they essentially invest in their own abilities by believing in themselves. Instead of relying on others to help them succeed, they rely on themselves to turn around their days for the better.

Khaled Ayesh currently runs the brand Ankhfx, but he has not stopped here. He has already made plans for an upcoming project and has started work on it as well. He calls his upcoming project Upzero. Here is all you should know about this inspiring personality.

Inspiration

Khaled Ayesh, no doubt, inspires many people with his exemplary life. However, who or what is his inspiration? Well, his inspiration is himself. He believes that he is the only one who can convert his dreams and visions into reality. And he’s not wrong. No one else can really understand his dreams and desires and build an empire of companies out of them. It is only him who can build brands that really represent his vision. Moreover, having confidence is key in achieving one’s goals, and there’s no doubt that Khaled has a lot of it.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Fear

No matter what a person does, they inevitably encounter some form of fear on their journey. However, it is important to push through the fear and work through all the obstacles. Khaled Ayesh believes that in the field of trading and entrepreneurship, fear and greed are unavoidable. However, it is necessary to strike a balance. Fear comes from overthinking and subconsciously and thinking and imagining scenarios that are unlikely to happen. He works through this fear by remaining aware of himself and trusting his abilities. As a trader, he has learned that he is more of a risktaker than fearful. This is because he approaches everything with science, statistics, and risk assessment.

Success

Khaled Ayesh believes that success is a subjective thing. He, on the contrary, is a subjective person. Therefore, he doesn’t waste his time thinking about success because it is essentially a category. He simply looks at what he has accomplished out of all his objectives. He doesn’t believe in living life with unnecessary categories.

Best Aspect of Entrepreneurship

The best aspect of entrepreneurship, according to Khaled Ayesh, is getting to solve problems. He truly enjoys solving problems because, in his opinion, problems equate to new experiences and learning. Solving problems allows him to learn and understand various things, and this experience helps him improve how he runs his brand.

Advice for Budding Entrepreneurs

As an experienced trader and entrepreneur, Khaled Ayesh wants budding entrepreneurs to know that failures and statistics are their friends. It is essential to learn from setbacks and failures. This is because nothing helps you improve more than your mistakes and shortcomings. Furthermore, it is necessary to be consistent in your efforts. You can only become a successful entrepreneur and trader if you work hard and don’t give up after some setbacks.

—

This content is brought to you by Shahbaz Ahmed

Photo provided by the author with written permission from the owner Drake Oakley

Feature Photo: iStockPhoto