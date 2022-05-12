Kimone Peart Showcases Her Modern Take on the Fashion Industry

—

Kimone Peart is a freelance model and influencer who is very renowned for her fitness and the versatility of her outfits. The influencer enjoys a massive following across social media, including Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Her incredible journey toward the fashion industry with a great passion for beauty and good looks rendered her one of the finest upcoming talents. Soon after pursuing her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Project Management, she started her accountancy and administrative-based career.

However, the beauty and fashion industry has always been her foremost fascination. Apart from administration, she owned a great interest in photography, which later paved the way for her modeling career in the fashion industry.

Being the compassionate influencer and model, she exudes the kind of confidence, determination, and ambition in promoting the fashion industry and creating viable fashion trends that her followers and fans look forward to. She is highly centered, connected, and passionate about bringing out the best in herself by unleashing her creativity and highlighting her limitless fashion modeling potential.

She communicates genuine style and fashion ideas by creating looks, styling herself, and influencing followers ranging from young girls, upcoming designers, stylists, entrepreneurs, fashion models, and naïve influencers to students and stay-at-home moms.

She is now dedicated to helping others, especially through her modeling and social media presence. It is her mission in all she does to aid in the creation of a modeling industry that protects the interests of influencers by providing them with professional connections and reliable opportunities that allow for personal, career, and business growth.

Kimone is a hardworking professional who is undoubtedly ready to take on the global modeling industry and will be an asset to brands that share her vision. Today Kimone is currently growing her skill in the beauty and fashion industries. Be sure to follow her on Instagram @mskimona.

Photo provided by the author with written permission from owner Kimone Peart