Lattices vs Ladders; a New Approach to Leadership Development

At the beginning of my career, I worked for a thriving practice in architecture and interior design, focused on producing high-quality work. Since the company had only 45 employees, each team member was not assigned to one project type. During my time there I worked in all departments and on all kinds of projects; health care (primarily hospitals and laboratories), corporate and financial institutes, commercial, residential, and interior design projects. As my experience grew, I managed finances, project costs, project teams, clients, business development, and construction administration of prestigious projects.

That experience was an intense maze of responsibilities and constant learning as everyone in the company was given varied responsibilities and projects. When, over a span of five years, I was gradually promoted from a fresh graduate to a Department Leader, my cohorts who worked for other companies were astonished by my leadership path. While my reaction was that this is how you progress, by learning and developing. I later found out that my cohorts in other organizations were pigeonholed in one project type and were not allowed to gain experience in other departments.

I now know for sure that they were stifled as they were considered the “production staff”, depriving them of the possibility of a leadership development track. As Sam, one of my cohorts who expressed frustration over the lack of leadership opportunities, said, he was not even given a fighting chance to make something out of his career in architecture. He described his work as taking place in a huge drafting room, with harsh white lighting and drafting work stations for “non-project leader” architects in one of the largest architectural firms in the country.

Looking back at the lived experiences of my cohorts and millions of others, I think about the relevancy of the concept of “Leadership Ladders” versus “Leadership Lattices” in the ever-evolving organizational world.

I’m sure you’re familiar with the idea of Ladders, maybe you’re also familiar with the idea of Lattices when it comes to managing talent in an organization. They are both tools in the management toolbox to guide team members on career progression.

The business world was made to believe that by focusing on increasing the knowledge and skillsets of employees there was a higher chance of increased organizational success.

Ladders and Lattices differ in several ways. Though to some ears they both sound familiar, since they are analogies for climbing, ladders are simply a vertical rung of steps moving one straight upward, while lattices have rungs in horizontal and vertical directions, making one go through a non-linear path.

The basic definition of a Leadership Ladder refers to a formal plan which shows the specific sequence of roles a person should progress through to attain incremental leadership positions with more responsibility and higher pay.

A Leadership Lattice refers to a flexible plan which offers opportunities to develop higher leadership roles while working in multiple directions and areas as one is gaining skills and being recognized.

We can reason that Ladders and Lattices are similar. And they do have some common elements, like showing that the organization is committed to developing leaders through developing their careers and providing them a mechanism to do so, which in turn can improve the intrinsic career satisfaction of a person on a leadership track.

The reality now is that when it comes to organizational Leadership Development, the Ladder track to Leadership is going away. There is a reason for that. The concept of Ladders dates back to the beginning of the industrial revolution. Organizations then were following the leadership theories borrowed from Military leadership and imposing them on businesses catering to serving a larger society. These Leadership Ladders were modeled on a strictly upward promotional path that focused solely on additional responsibility and higher pay for employees. The business world was made to believe that by focusing on increasing the knowledge and skillsets of employees there was a higher chance of increased organizational success.

Seeing the aftermath caused by an imbalance of work-life and leaders’ dissatisfaction and the personal price leaders have been paying has best been expressed as “new knowledge and data are proving the old thinking that high-performance organizations and work-life balance are inherently in conflict, is wrong.” (Benko, 2010)

Above all, there was a rigid pattern of assigning upcoming leaders to specific project types and scripted role descriptions.

For instance, I remember when my boss used to get upset with project managers because they left the office at 5:30 PM, as he said that they must set an example for team members that the leader of the project is always in the office and is always working hard. He did not even like team leaders taking a day off to go attend a teacher-parent meeting.

But those old Ladders supported a very hierarchical organizational structure. Based on the strict notion that one starts here, and one ends up here; but only if one works extra hard and does exactly what the organization says.

The assumption was also made that each person working for an organization had exactly the same goals and needs and that they could only achieve those goals by following the same strict, structured, hierarchical path as management has set forward.

Above all, there was a rigid pattern of assigning upcoming leaders to specific project types and scripted role descriptions. This stopped many people from learning skills and mastering new tools, did not give team members the opportunity to move into team leadership roles, and effectively ended their paths to developing leadership skills in different areas of the profession. Consequently, they lost the prime time of their professional life.

Looking back, even in the firm where I worked, the expectations for team, department, and project leaders were deeply rooted in a system and process of hierarchy.

Thanks to the disruption of traditional career paths, the concept of Leadership Lattices is making its way into the management world. Lattices are helping to break dated perceptions of what it takes to maintain a high performing organization. Leaders in the making are encouraged to pursue stimulating roles, projects and assignments within an organization that are a good fit for all. This means that a lateral, upward, or even downward move can be critical for developing a good leader.

The Lattice concept is rooted in an innovative, proactive futuristic approach, giving team members opportunities to envision possibilities and make a choice about current and future leadership paths.

At this time, considering that both structures exist in workplaces, moving into leadership roles will require one to make an informed, focused decision about whether to follow the Ladders or Lattices path or a reasonable combination of both models in order to succeed in reaching one’s Leadership goals.

