By Dan Rockwell

Lee Iacocca’s 9 C’s of Leadership from Where Have all the Leaders Gone.

1. A leader has to show CURIOSITY. He has to listen to people outside of the “Yes, sir” crowd in his inner circle. The inability to listen is a form of arrogance. It means either you think you already know it all, or you just don’t care.

2. A leader has to be CREATIVE, go out on a limb, and be willing to try something different. Leadership is all about managing change … Things change, and you get creative. You adapt.

3. A leader has to COMMUNICATE. I’m talking about facing reality and telling the truth.

4. A leader has to be a person of CHARACTER. That means knowing the difference between right and wrong and having the guts to do the right thing.

5. A leader must have COURAGE. I’m talking about balls. (That even goes for female leaders.) Swagger isn’t courage. Tough talk isn’t courage. Courage is a commitment to sit down at the negotiating table and talk.

6. To be a leader you’ve got to have CONVICTION — a fire in your belly. You’ve got to really want to get something done.

7. A leader should have CHARISMA. People follow a leader because they trust him. That’s my definition of charisma.

8. A leader has to be COMPETENT. You’ve got to know what you’re doing. More important than that, you’ve got to surround yourself with people who know what they’re doing.

9. You can’t be a leader if you don’t have COMMON SENSE.

THE BIGGEST C IS CRISIS. Leaders are made, not born. Leadership is forged in times of crisis.

This post was previously published on Leadership Freak and is republished here with a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: Shutterstock