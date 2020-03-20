Get Daily Email
Home / Business / Leadership / A New Question That Invites a Story

A New Question That Invites a Story

The longer you talk before asking a question, the more you answer your own question.

by Leave a Comment

By Dan Rockwell

During a listening exercise, a young woman asked a question I’ve never asked.

I led a group on a listening exercise. The instructions were simple.

Listen to ask a question.

She asked, “How did that become important to you?” Her question invites a story.

The anatomy of a question:

Questions show:

  1. Respect.
  2. Openness to explore.
  3. Willingness to learn.

#1. Avoid, “Why is that important?”

“Why” questions:

  1. Might feel like accusations.
  2. Invite reasons. The answer to a “why question” is a reason, not a relationship.
  3. Encourage excuses. “Why did you hit your brother?” is answered with a justification.

I often ask, “What makes that important to you?”

  1. “What” invites reflection. (You might say “why” invites reflection and you’d be right. I prefer “what.”)
  2. Adding “to you” invites personal reflection.

#2. Good questions are short.

The longer you talk before asking a question, the more you answer your own question.

Avoid long stories and elaborate explanations before asking questions.

“Tell me more,” is a great question that isn’t really a question.

A good question might be, “Hmm,” combined with raised eyebrows and a smile.

#3. Avoid questions that begin with didn’t, don’t, isn’t, or couldn’t.

“Don’t you think…,” is an assumption pretending to be curious.

Assumptions offend curiosity.

The person who asks a question that begins with didn’t, don’t, isn’t, or couldn’t is trying to:

  1. Judge your intelligence.
  2. Look smart.
  3. Control the conversation.
  4. Give an answer by asking a question.

#4. Practice silence.

Stop talking after asking a question.

Use eagerness to talk as a trigger to zip it.

Don’t mistake introversion for listening. An introvert can be as arrogant and disinterested as an extrovert.

Tip:

If you try the “Listen to ask a question” exercise, don’t answer the question. The point is to learn how to ask questions, not answer them.

Questions are invitations to connect.

What suggestions for questions might you add?

Bonus material:

Better Brainstorming (HBR)

This post was previously published on Leadership Freak and is republished here with a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: iStock

About Leadership Freak

My dream is when people see me they think that guy made my life better. - Dan Rockwell
Inc Magazine Top 50 Leadership Expert. Top 100 Leadership Speaker. American Management Association Top 30 Leader in Business of 2014. According to the Center for Management and Organization Effectiveness, the Leadership Freak blog is the most socially shared leadership blog on the Internet.

