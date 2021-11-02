Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Business / Leadership / Anne and Mark Lackey: How To Start The Business That Is Right For You

Anne and Mark Lackey: How To Start The Business That Is Right For You

by Leave a Comment

  • To take on the new challenges of being your own boss, you need to become the leader that you haven’t needed to be before.
  • In commission sales, if you don’t work you don’t make money.
  • The super bowl winning coaches didn’t start out that way: you start at the beginning and work your way up.
  • Many business ideas might not work, but you need to keep coming up with new ideas and trying new things.
  • Find your specialties and focus on them.
  • Take lessons from each experience and move forward, even if those experiences are negative.
  • Don’t worry about whether or not it will work for everyone. Find a specific audience and do what they need.
  • VAs are essentially employees, but they’re online.
  • They work just as well as any employee, but without the negatives of office jobs.

LISTEN HERE:

 


Previously published here and reprinted with the author’s permission.

Screenshot with permission from Nate Bailey.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Twitter
NateBaileySpeaks.com

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x