Anne and Mark Lackey: How To Start The Business That Is Right For You

- To take on the new challenges of being your own boss, you need to become the leader that you haven’t needed to be before.
- In commission sales, if you don’t work you don’t make money.
- The super bowl winning coaches didn’t start out that way: you start at the beginning and work your way up.
- Many business ideas might not work, but you need to keep coming up with new ideas and trying new things.
- Find your specialties and focus on them.
- Take lessons from each experience and move forward, even if those experiences are negative.
- Don’t worry about whether or not it will work for everyone. Find a specific audience and do what they need.
- VAs are essentially employees, but they’re online.
- They work just as well as any employee, but without the negatives of office jobs.
