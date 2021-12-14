Ben Azadi: How To Let Your Mindset Run Your Life

—
- Championship leadership is 2%.
- Only 2% of the population have what it takes to be a championship leader.
- Ben had to decide when he was at his lowest whether he was going to keep going down, or find a way to bring himself up.
- Learn from your experiences. Take them and don’t let them be for nothing, let them move you forward and make an impact.
- Know what your highest values are, and make sure your actions align with them.
- Most people want to wait for a paved path, but championship leaders forge their own paths.
- Ben was trading hours for dollars at a cross fit gym, but that limited his success. After he decided to take his business online his success has grown.
- It could have been easy for Ben to stay at his gym, but he really wanted to make an impact.
- Either stay in your comfort zone and have your soul sucked away, or you can take control of your life.
- When looking for a coach, make sure your coach has a coach.
- Don’t take advice from people who don’t live the life you want.
- When you begin to change, you become a threat to those in your life who do not change.
- Those people may have given up on change themselves, and seeing you make that change shines a light on that.
- They will push back on your change, and that is the most dangerous.
- Change your mindset, and have that run your life.
- Have the awareness to know whether your thoughts will serve your future or not.
