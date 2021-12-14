Get Daily Email
Home / Business / Leadership / Ben Azadi: How To Let Your Mindset Run Your Life

Ben Azadi: How To Let Your Mindset Run Your Life

by

  • Championship leadership is 2%.
    • Only 2% of the population have what it takes to be a championship leader.
  • Ben had to decide when he was at his lowest whether he was going to keep going down, or find a way to bring himself up.
  • Learn from your experiences. Take them and don’t let them be for nothing, let them move you forward and make an impact.
  • Know what your highest values are, and make sure your actions align with them.
  • Most people want to wait for a paved path, but championship leaders forge their own paths.
  • Ben was trading hours for dollars at a cross fit gym, but that limited his success. After he decided to take his business online his success has grown.
    • It could have been easy for Ben to stay at his gym, but he really wanted to make an impact.
  • Either stay in your comfort zone and have your soul sucked away, or you can take control of your life.
  • When looking for a coach, make sure your coach has a coach.
  • Don’t take advice from people who don’t live the life you want.
  • When you begin to change, you become a threat to those in your life who do not change.
    • Those people may have given up on change themselves, and seeing you make that change shines a light on that.
    • They will push back on your change, and that is the most dangerous.
  • Change your mindset, and have that run your life.
  • Have the awareness to know whether your thoughts will serve your future or not.

 

LISTEN HERE:


Previously published here and reprinted with the author’s permission.

Screenshot with permission from Nate Bailey.

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

NateBaileySpeaks.com

