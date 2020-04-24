Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Business / Leadership / Cheerleaders

Cheerleaders

Leaders are cheerleaders.

by Leave a Comment

By Dan Rockwell

All of life’s great battles are within.    Among others, my battles include, selfishness, the need for the spot light, and the need to control things.  Put succinctly, I “prefer” that others don’t outshine me.  When I lose those battles I’m an insignificant leader with a title but  little positive influence.

Leaders are cheerleaders

The stereotypical cheerleader is cute and dumb.  (Cheerleaders, please forgive me!)  Influential leaders are smart cheerleaders.  Better to stop making inane suggestions that slightly tweak another’s work, behavior, or words and start giving out atah boy’s,  great job’s, and you are da bomb’s to others, especially those who outshine you.

Leader’s reach higher
by helping others reach higher.

Be a cheerleader to 10 people today.  Shine the light on something you see in another that outshines what you see in you.  Note:  don’t mention yourself while doing it.  For example, don’t say you are so much better at listening than I am.  Do say, I really admire your ability to _______ (fill in the blank).  Here is a list of potential candidates:  spouse, son or daughter, boss, co-worker, a service provider, client, parent, employee, public servant, check out clerk, or …

*****

How do you lift others?

Is there a danger of too much cheer leading?

This post was previously published on Leadership Freak and is republished here with a Creative Commons license.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: Leadership Freak

About Leadership Freak

My dream is when people see me they think that guy made my life better. - Dan Rockwell
Inc Magazine Top 50 Leadership Expert. Top 100 Leadership Speaker. American Management Association Top 30 Leader in Business of 2014. According to the Center for Management and Organization Effectiveness, the Leadership Freak blog is the most socially shared leadership blog on the Internet.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.