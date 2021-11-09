Collin Joseph: Focus On Deeds, Not Words

—
- Tenacity is a huge part of being a champion.
- Collin has always been athletic; even after his head injury, he was still looking to compete in a physical competition.
- He succeeded in that goal, and he started taking off in the fitness industry.
- Social media is a highlight reel, it doesn’t show all the work that goes into it.
- Oftentimes people will try to protect you, but in actuality they’re only hurting you and keeping you from your dreams.
- Your story can change someone else’s world.
- If you can understand why people do certain things, you can be more compassionate.
- If you don’t do the work, you won’t get the results. Let that motivate you.
- At the end of the day it all comes down to you: you need to be your own motivation.
