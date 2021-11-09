Get Daily Email
Collin Joseph: Focus On Deeds, Not Words

Collin Joseph: Focus On Deeds, Not Words

by

  • Tenacity is a huge part of being a champion.
  • Collin has always been athletic; even after his head injury, he was still looking to compete in a physical competition.
  • He succeeded in that goal, and he started taking off in the fitness industry.
  • Social media is a highlight reel, it doesn’t show all the work that goes into it.
  • Oftentimes people will try to protect you, but in actuality they’re only hurting you and keeping you from your dreams.
  • Your story can change someone else’s world.
  • If you can understand why people do certain things, you can be more compassionate.
  • If you don’t do the work, you won’t get the results. Let that motivate you.
  • At the end of the day it all comes down to you: you need to be your own motivation.

 

LISTEN HERE:

Previously published here and reprinted with the author’s permission.

Screenshot with permission from Nate Bailey.

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

NateBaileySpeaks.com

