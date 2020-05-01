Get Daily Email
Communication Blockers

By Dan Rockwell

“One of the basic mistakes that psychologists have documented is that we tend to blame people and their personalities for problems and ignore situations.” Chip and Dan Heath

Complaints about your communication style may not be about you.  They may stem from your situation.

The ding of an email, a buzzing cell phone, and a ringing desk phone are communication blockers.  A computer screen between you and your office guest is another communication barrier.

Leaders reach higher by removing communication blockers.

Turning off your computer speakers, silencing your cell phone, and turning your back to your computer screen are situational factors that enhance communication.

Give your spouse, office mate, boss, or employee your undivided attention by controlling the communication situation.  Let your son or daughter know how important they are to you by removing distractions when you’re listening.  Turn off the TV.  Go to a quiet spot in the house.

This post was previously published on Leadership Freak and is republished here with a Creative Commons license.

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

Photo credit: iStock

About Leadership Freak

My dream is when people see me they think that guy made my life better. - Dan Rockwell
Inc Magazine Top 50 Leadership Expert. Top 100 Leadership Speaker. American Management Association Top 30 Leader in Business of 2014. According to the Center for Management and Organization Effectiveness, the Leadership Freak blog is the most socially shared leadership blog on the Internet.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

