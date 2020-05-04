Criticism and Vision

By Dan Rockwell

Here’s a suggestion for handling criticism.

Adopt personal, professional, or project vision statements.

Here’s one of my personal vision statements. “Become an effective, dynamic public speaker.” That vision informs the way I handle criticism. Let me explain.

When someone criticizes my speaking abilities, my ears perk up. I’m not offended I’m interested. I ask them questions because I’m searching for ways to be more effective. I don’t take it personally because I’m pressing into my vision.

I’ll go one step further. I actually invite people to critique my public speaking.

Vision enables us to run toward criticism rather than away from it. Let me give you two examples.

Leaders focused on successfully motivating others won’t mind receiving criticism regarding their motivational skills. Actually, they will solicit criticism. They aren’t afraid to ask, “What do I do that ramps up your motivation?” Or, “What do I do that de-motivates you?”

Here’s another example. Parents dedicated to building a supportive family won’t mind asking their children, “Do you feel my support?”

Leaders reach higher by connecting criticism with vision.

This post was previously published on Leadership Freak and is republished here with a Creative Commons license.

—

