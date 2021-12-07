Get Daily Email
Dave Sanderson: Take Every Opportunity To Lead And Impact Others

Dave Sanderson: Take Every Opportunity To Lead And Impact Others

Always be aware because there are plenty of things that can happen that you don’t anticipate.

  • Championship leaders are those who want to succeed and teach others to succeed.
  • Always be aware because there are plenty of things that can happen that you don’t anticipate.
  • When things are happening, you need to keep your head.
  • You want the right people in the right seats for your business. That way you business can succeed.
  • All of the past moments in your life are there; you can call on those experiences and lessons when you need them.
  • You need to know why you’re doing something, and then just do it. You’ll figure out how.
  • How do you figure it out? Find people who have done it, and model them.
  • Learn to have highly concentrated attention before you do something important or before you get to work.

 

LISTEN HERE:

Previously published here and reprinted with the author’s permission.

Screenshot with permission from Nate Bailey.

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

NateBaileySpeaks.com

