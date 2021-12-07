Dave Sanderson: Take Every Opportunity To Lead And Impact Others

—
- Championship leaders are those who want to succeed and teach others to succeed.
- Always be aware because there are plenty of things that can happen that you don’t anticipate.
- When things are happening, you need to keep your head.
- You want the right people in the right seats for your business. That way you business can succeed.
- All of the past moments in your life are there; you can call on those experiences and lessons when you need them.
- You need to know why you’re doing something, and then just do it. You’ll figure out how.
- How do you figure it out? Find people who have done it, and model them.
- Learn to have highly concentrated attention before you do something important or before you get to work.
LISTEN HERE:
—
Previously published here and reprinted with the author’s permission.
Screenshot with permission from Nate Bailey.