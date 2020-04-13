Frustration or Inspiration

By Dan Rockwell

Leaders are leaders because they believe the present needs improvement. They’re fanatics when it comes to their cause, political position, product, or objective.

It’s frustrating when others don’t share your passion. Employees aren’t jazzed about cutting waste, sons and daughters blow off supporting family, and neighbors change the topic of conversation. When this happens, you feel alone, angry, misunderstood and under-appreciated. Life feels like you’re pushing a rope.

Arguing, debating, and pressuring seldom succeeds like inspiration. Inspiring others answers this frustration.

Leaders reach higher by inspiring a shared vision.

People who inspire others stop focusing on what they want and start focusing on what others want. Leaders talk to them about them. Promotions and terminations are not so subtle ways to refocus on them.

Here’s a strategy. Inspire a shared vision by explaining your passion in their language and from their perspective. Refocus the conversation from “you to them.”

Leaders reach higher by talking to them about them.

You can read more about inspiring a shared vision in The Leadership Challenge by Kouzes & Posner.

