We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Business / Leadership / Frustration or Inspiration

Frustration or Inspiration

Leaders reach higher by inspiring a shared vision.

By Dan Rockwell

Leaders are leaders because they believe the present needs improvement.  They’re fanatics when it comes to their cause, political position, product, or objective.

It’s frustrating when others don’t share your passion.  Employees aren’t jazzed about cutting waste, sons and daughters blow off supporting family, and neighbors change the topic of conversation.  When this happens, you feel alone, angry, misunderstood and under-appreciated.  Life feels like you’re pushing a rope.

Arguing, debating, and pressuring seldom succeeds like inspiration. Inspiring others answers this frustration.

Leaders reach higher by inspiring a shared vision.

People who inspire others stop focusing on what they want and start focusing on what others want.  Leaders talk to them about them.  Promotions and terminations are not so subtle ways to refocus on them.

Here’s a strategy.  Inspire a shared vision by explaining your passion in their language and from their perspective.  Refocus the conversation from “you to them.”

Leaders reach higher by talking to them about them.

You can read more about inspiring a shared vision in The Leadership Challenge by Kouzes & Posner.

This post was previously published on Leadership Freak and is republished here with a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Leadership Freak

My dream is when people see me they think that guy made my life better. - Dan Rockwell
Inc Magazine Top 50 Leadership Expert. Top 100 Leadership Speaker. American Management Association Top 30 Leader in Business of 2014. According to the Center for Management and Organization Effectiveness, the Leadership Freak blog is the most socially shared leadership blog on the Internet.

