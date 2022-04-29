Griffin Kapelus Shares His Greatest Influences and Sources of Inspiration

—

Griffin Kapelus is focused on making a difference wherever he can. He volunteers regularly and currently works at a homeless shelter in Vermont.

Raised on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, Griffin Kapelus spent a lot of time after school seeing the impact his mother made through her work at a nonprofit community center.

However, it was a college class that created a lasting impression on him and helped to develop his interest in urban issues and inequality. He began to grow the interest in an intersection between academics and the world around him that he sees in himself today.

After a few more classes solidified his interest in the academic exploration of social issues, he felt a desire to contribute to solving those issues that he was exploring in the classroom.

After moving to Burlington, Vermont to continue his studies at the University of Vermont, Griffin Kapelus began volunteering at an organization called Feeding Chittenden. It was focused on tackling food insecurity in Chittenden, the county in which Burlington resides. He found it to be a really interesting contrast to the larger-scale operation in New York.

He also took a job at a homeless shelter in town. It was his first time as a paid employee doing social work, and he had far more responsibility than he ever could in a volunteer capacity. It has corresponded with an even greater appreciation of this socially important work: the ability to interact in a more significant way with the homeless population in Burlington has brought a deeper and more nuanced perspective of related social issues than he could get in a classroom or as a volunteer.

We had the chance to interview Griffin Kapelus to hear about his greatest influences and sources of inspiration, including the book that has had the greatest impact on his life and his role models.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

What book has had the greatest impact on your life? Why?

The Meaning and End of Religion: A New Approach to the Religious Traditions of Mankind by the late Wilfred Cantwell Smith, published in 1962. It traces the meaning of the word “religion” back to its origins and tracks its development to its modern meaning. The author asserts that religion will vary among individuals and that no two people will live their religion in the same way, even if they are both technically of the same faith.

This book changed my approach to religion and spirituality, making me more open to the idea of celebrating the traditions of several religions in my life, rather than choosing just one. It has opened a door for me to embrace spirituality.

What is your favorite band and song?

My favorite artist is Frank Ocean, and my favorite song by him is “Pyramids”.

Frank Ocean’s music is generally introspective and contemplative. It makes him a good relaxing listen that is also thought-provoking. He is really creative lyrically and with his use of sounds and samples, and his songs often concern deep but intangible ideas like love and what it means to be a human on this planet.

This song is broken into two distinct parts, and also introduces an element of Black struggle and identity alongside the more introspective topics he usually takes on. There are also a lot of purposeful layers to the lyrics and music itself.

Who is your role model? Why?

I imagine most people my age would choose someone who is perhaps famous, or, well, older, but my role model is my best friend. He graduated from college with a degree in Anthropology and Art History, but he wants to work in the music industry. As a person, he is kind and supportive and is part of a tight-knit group of friends.

He has been there for me at my lowest points and it was normalizing to hang out with him at abnormal times in my life. During better times, we have spent time in New York City doing tourist stuff like the High Line and MOMA, and he’s already been up to Burlington.

Additionally, I admire Marcus Rashford, despite the fact that he plays for Manchester City’s chief rival (Man U). During the pandemic, he fought for Parliament to give school lunches to children who were not receiving them because they weren’t physically in school. At one point, he paid for the food himself when the government was too slow to act.

He is also outspoken on the issue of racism in English football. Overall, the admiration comes from the fact that he’s a top athlete but is also clearly invested in his city, and willing to use his platform to promote social justice even when it brings criticism.

—

This content is brought to you by Andrea Mario.

Photo provided by the author with written permission from owner Colton Barter.