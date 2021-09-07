Joey Yak: Know Who You Are And Find Fulfillment In What You Do

—
- If you set your mind to it, you can do anything.
- Many times you’ll see a star and think their home life was great, but oftentimes it isn’t as great as you think.
- There comes a time when you need to choose your family or your job.
- When you’re an addict, you’re always an addict. You just need to channel it the right way.
- You get to the top by making the hard decisions and being willing to take the harder path.
- Championship leaders are willing to go where others are not.
- You won’t find your purpose if you look for it on purpose.
- You have to be willing to fail fast and be humble.
- What you listen to is very important.
- Control the thoughts in your mind.
- Go figure it out and make it work.
- You will never be happy and find fulfillment with money alone.
- There are 24 hours in the day. What are you doing with that time?
