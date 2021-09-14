Jonathan Fodera: Be Willing To Take The Road Less Traveled

—
- At the end of the day it all falls on the leader.
- It is important to know what your role is and how to get the most out of your team.
- There are two types of leaders you can learn from: really good leaders, and really bad leaders. Learn from both of them equally.
- Some people need to be pushed, some need to be pulled, and some need to be left alone.
- You need to be able to enhance the strength of your team members, while working on their weaknesses at the same time.
- Find out who is on your team, what their strengths and weaknesses are, and how to motivate them.
- There are people that plan, and there are people that take action.
- You have to be able to put in the work.
- You will learn from each bad experience you have.
- Going through the tough times makes you a different person. You will always wind up on top if you learn from your experiences.
- The championship leaders are willing to take the path others aren’t.
- You have two choices: get back up or do something else.
