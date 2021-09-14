Get Daily Email
Home / Business / Leadership / Jonathan Fodera: Be Willing To Take The Road Less Traveled

Jonathan Fodera: Be Willing To Take The Road Less Traveled

  • At the end of the day it all falls on the leader.
  • It is important to know what your role is and how to get the most out of your team.
  • There are two types of leaders you can learn from: really good leaders, and really bad leaders. Learn from both of them equally.
  • Some people need to be pushed, some need to be pulled, and some need to be left alone.
  • You need to be able to enhance the strength of your team members, while working on their weaknesses at the same time.
  • Find out who is on your team, what their strengths and weaknesses are, and how to motivate them.
  • There are people that plan, and there are people that take action.
  • You have to be able to put in the work.
  • You will learn from each bad experience you have.
  • Going through the tough times makes you a different person. You will always wind up on top if you learn from your experiences.
  • The championship leaders are willing to take the path others aren’t.
  • You have two choices: get back up or do something else.

 

LISTEN HERE:

Previously published here and reprinted with the author’s permission.

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

NateBaileySpeaks.com

