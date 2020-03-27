Neglected Realities: The Dog Ate Part of Your Puzzle

By Dan Rockwell

The games you play to be a “good” leader cause disappointment and frustration.

The real you is all you have to give.

2 neglected realities of leadership:

#1. Pieces are missing from your puzzle.

Some of your puzzle-pieces are lost under the couch. The dog ate a few. If you think you’re all together, you’re confused.

You need enough self-belief to take on challenges, but not so much that it’s blinding.

Fear and arrogance make you inauthentic. And the need for all-togetherness ends in fear and emptiness.

7 ways to get real:

Avoid omni-competence. Real talent languishes when you wear a mask. What do you suck at? Notice what people say to you. When was the last time you received corrective feedback? Develop at least one real relationship. Who knows you? Take on new challenges. How are you stretching yourself? Show interest in people. What are you learning about the people on your team? Seek help from talented colleagues. Are you always helping but never helped? Who helps you? Tell people your hopes FOR them. What good do you want for others?

“The greatest battle we face as human beings is the battle to protect our true selves from the self the world wants us to become.” E. E. Cummings

Genuineness energizes. Mask-wearing drains.

Another neglected reality of leadership …

#2. Leaders jump off the cliff while someone else holds the rope.

Distrust derails leadership.

You aren’t holding both ends of the rope. Your success depends on others. Micromanagement is holding both ends of the rope. Trust people who demonstrate reliability in small ways. Don’t hand the rope to untested talent. Find a friend who doesn’t have a dog in the fight. How will you extend trust today?

“You must trust and believe in people or life becomes impossible.” Anton Chekhov

What neglected realities of leadership come to mind for you?

How might leaders practice authenticity? Trust?

