By Dan Rockwell

Everyone thinks that doing your best opens doors to new opportunities. Here’s where they are wrong. The Peter Principle is still true. The Peter Principle states that people are promoted to their level of incompetence. In other words, do a good job and earn a promotion. Continue doing well and you’ll earn another promotion. You’ll earn promotions until you stop doing well. At that point you’ve been promoted to your level of incompetence.

Reaching higher means developing a new best not simply improving a current best.

Here are some ideas for developing a new best.

Ask those who know you what’s holding you back. Find a mentor whose skills are opposite your own. Volunteer for an organization with an opening that requires skills you don’t have. (Combine this one with finding a mentor) Take a course and practice what you learn. Read a book and put what you learn into action.

Reaching higher means developing a new best.

Here’s how to know if you are developing a new best. You’ll feel stretched and out of your comfort zone.

Do you have other suggestions for developing a new best?

—

This post was previously published on Leadership Freak and is republished here with a Creative Commons license.

—

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock